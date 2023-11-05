Subscribe
Ajagba vs Goodall results, time, live stream, how to watch, main event, undercard

Efe Ajagba vs Joe Goodall live from Stateline, Nevada

Stream Efe Ajagba vs Joe Goodall live results from Stateline, Nevada
Efe Ajagba and Joe Goodall go face to face at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at Tahoe Blue Event Center in Stateline, Nevada, USA | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Efe Ajagba and Joe Goodall battle it out in the main event live stream from Tahoe Blue Event Center in Stateline, Nevada on Saturday, November 4. The contest pits Stafford, Texas-based Nigerian contender against Brisbane-based Australian heavyweight. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with the WBC ‘Silver’ title at stake.

The pair meets for the second time. Joseph Goodall (10-1-1, 9 KOs) defeated Efe Ajagba (18-1, 13 KOs) by decision in the semifinals at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

In the ten-round co-main event, undefeated American Raymond Muratalla (18-0, 15 KOs) of West Covina, California faces off unbeaten Mexican Diego Torres Nunez (18-0, 17 KOs) of Zapopan, Jalisco. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout at lightweight.

Among Ajagba vs Goodall undercard bouts, Christian Avalos (0-1-2) of Reno, Nevada takes on Estevan Partida (1-1-1) of Merced, California in a four-round bout at lightweight. As well, Brandon Moore (12-0, 8 KOs) of Lakeland, Florida meets Robert Simms (12-3-1, 3 KOs) of Saginaw, Michigan in an eight-round match at heavyweight.

Also on the card an eight-round all-Mexican junior welterweight bout between Lindolfo Delgado (18-0, 13 KOs) of Linares, Nuevo Leon and Luis Hernandez Ramos (23-3, 20 KOs) of Chihuahua. Plus, Henry Lebron (18-0, 10 KOs) of Moca, Puerto Rico goes up against William Foster III (16-0, 10 KOs) of New Haven, Connecticut in a 10-round bout at super featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, November 5.

Efe Ajagba vs Joseph Goodall start time

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, November 4
Time: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT

Watch on ESPN+

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Sunday, November 5
Time: 10:30 am AEDT

Watch on Kayo

Ajagba vs Goodall fight card

Get Ajagba vs Goodall full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

  • Efe Ajagba vs. Joseph Goodall, 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Raymond Muratalla vs. Diego Torres, 10 rounds, lightweight
  • Christian Avalos vs. Estevan Partida, 4 rounds, lightweight
  • Brandon Moore vs. Robert Simms, 8 rounds, heavyweight
  • Lindolfo Delgado vs. Luis Hernandez Ramos, 8 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Henry Lebron vs. William Foster III, 10 rounds, super featherweight
  • Antonio Mireles vs. Skylar Lacy, 6 rounds, heavyweight
  • Omar Rosario vs. Angel Rebollar, 8 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Charlie Sheehy vs. Jesus Vasquez, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Gabriel Garcia vs. Joshua Montoya, 6 rounds, super featherweight
  • Javier Martinez vs. Isaiah Wise, 8 rounds, middleweight

Efe Ajagba vs Joseph Goodall results

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

