Ajagba vs Goodall results, time, live stream, how to watch, main event, undercard

Efe Ajagba and Joe Goodall battle it out in the main event live stream from Tahoe Blue Event Center in Stateline, Nevada on Saturday, November 4. The contest pits Stafford, Texas-based Nigerian contender against Brisbane-based Australian heavyweight. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with the WBC ‘Silver’ title at stake.

The pair meets for the second time. Joseph Goodall (10-1-1, 9 KOs) defeated Efe Ajagba (18-1, 13 KOs) by decision in the semifinals at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

In the ten-round co-main event, undefeated American Raymond Muratalla (18-0, 15 KOs) of West Covina, California faces off unbeaten Mexican Diego Torres Nunez (18-0, 17 KOs) of Zapopan, Jalisco. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout at lightweight.

Among Ajagba vs Goodall undercard bouts, Christian Avalos (0-1-2) of Reno, Nevada takes on Estevan Partida (1-1-1) of Merced, California in a four-round bout at lightweight. As well, Brandon Moore (12-0, 8 KOs) of Lakeland, Florida meets Robert Simms (12-3-1, 3 KOs) of Saginaw, Michigan in an eight-round match at heavyweight.

Also on the card an eight-round all-Mexican junior welterweight bout between Lindolfo Delgado (18-0, 13 KOs) of Linares, Nuevo Leon and Luis Hernandez Ramos (23-3, 20 KOs) of Chihuahua. Plus, Henry Lebron (18-0, 10 KOs) of Moca, Puerto Rico goes up against William Foster III (16-0, 10 KOs) of New Haven, Connecticut in a 10-round bout at super featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, November 5.

Efe Ajagba vs Joseph Goodall start time

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Saturday, November 4

Time: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Sunday, November 5

Time: 10:30 am AEDT

Ajagba vs Goodall fight card

Efe Ajagba vs. Joseph Goodall, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Raymond Muratalla vs. Diego Torres, 10 rounds, lightweight

Christian Avalos vs. Estevan Partida, 4 rounds, lightweight

Brandon Moore vs. Robert Simms, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Lindolfo Delgado vs. Luis Hernandez Ramos, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Henry Lebron vs. William Foster III, 10 rounds, super featherweight

Antonio Mireles vs. Skylar Lacy, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Omar Rosario vs. Angel Rebollar, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Charlie Sheehy vs. Jesus Vasquez, 6 rounds, lightweight

Gabriel Garcia vs. Joshua Montoya, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Javier Martinez vs. Isaiah Wise, 8 rounds, middleweight

