Countdown to UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira – Full Episode

UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira

UFC 295 Countdown features Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira ahead of their championship bout for the vacant light heavyweight title at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, November 11. The pair squares off in the scheduled for five rounds main event live on ESPN+ PPV.

Former light heavyweight champion Prochazka (29-3-1) of Czech Republic looks to regain the title. makes his Octagon return and is looking to regain the title. Former middleweight champion Pereira (8-2) of Brazil aims to conquer a new division.

The full episode of UFC 295 Countdown also features Sergei Pavlovich (18-1) and Tom Aspinall (13-3) of England. The pair battles it out for the interim UFC heavyweight belt. The five-round bout serves as the co-main event.

In Australia, UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira airs on Sunday, November 12 live on Main Event on Kayo.

