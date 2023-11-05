UFC Sao Paulo results – Almeida vs Lewis

UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs. Lewis airs live from Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Saturday, November 4.
The main event is a five-round heavyweight bout between No. 9-ranked contender Jailton Almeida (19-2) of Brazil and No. 10 and former title challenger Derrick Lewis (27-11) of the United States. The co-main event is a welterweight bout between unbeaten Brazilian Gabriel Bonfim (15-0) and Nicolas Dalby (22-4-1) of Denmark.
Also on the card a heavyweight bout between Rodrigo Nascimento (11-1) of Brazil and Don’Tale Mayes (10-5) of the United States. As well, Caio Borralho (14-1) of Brazil and Abus Magomedov (25-5-1) of Germany go head to head at middleweight.
In addition, Rodolfo Vieira (9-2) of Brazil and Armen Petrosyan (9-2) of Armenia square off in a 185-pound clash. The full lineup can be found below.
In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, November 5.
UFC Sao Paulo: Almeida vs Lewis start time
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Saturday, November 4
Main card: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Prelims: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT
Australia
Broadcast: Kayo
Sunday, November 5
Main card: 12 pm AEDT
Prelims: 9 am AEDT
UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs Lewis results
Get UFC Sao Paulo: Almeida vs Lewis full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis
- Gabriel Bonfim vs. Nicolas Dalby
- Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Don’Tale Mayes
- Caio Borralho vs. Abus Magomedov
- Rodolfo Vieira vs. Armen Petrosyan
Preliminary card
- Elves Brener vs. Esteban Ribovics
- Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
- Vitor Petrino vs. Modestas Bukauskas
- Angela Hill vs. Denise Gomes
- Eduarda Moura vs. Montserrat Ruiz
- Kaue Fernandes vs. Marc Diakiese