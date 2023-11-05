Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC Sao Paulo results – Almeida vs Lewis

UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs Lewis

MMANewsResultsUFC
Newswire

UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs. Lewis airs live from Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Saturday, November 4.

The main event is a five-round heavyweight bout between No. 9-ranked contender Jailton Almeida (19-2) of Brazil and No. 10 and former title challenger Derrick Lewis (27-11) of the United States. The co-main event is a welterweight bout between unbeaten Brazilian Gabriel Bonfim (15-0) and Nicolas Dalby (22-4-1) of Denmark.

Also on the card a heavyweight bout between Rodrigo Nascimento (11-1) of Brazil and Don’Tale Mayes (10-5) of the United States. As well, Caio Borralho (14-1) of Brazil and Abus Magomedov (25-5-1) of Germany go head to head at middleweight.

In addition, Rodolfo Vieira (9-2) of Brazil and Armen Petrosyan (9-2) of Armenia square off in a 185-pound clash. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, November 5.

UFC Sao Paulo: Almeida vs Lewis start time

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+
Saturday, November 4
Main card: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Prelims: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT

Watch on ESPN+

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo
Sunday, November 5
Main card: 12 pm AEDT
Prelims: 9 am AEDT

Watch on Kayo

UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs Lewis results

Get UFC Sao Paulo: Almeida vs Lewis full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis
  • Gabriel Bonfim vs. Nicolas Dalby
  • Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Don’Tale Mayes
  • Caio Borralho vs. Abus Magomedov
  • Rodolfo Vieira vs. Armen Petrosyan

Preliminary card

  • Elves Brener vs. Esteban Ribovics
  • Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
  • Vitor Petrino vs. Modestas Bukauskas
  • Angela Hill vs. Denise Gomes
  • Eduarda Moura vs. Montserrat Ruiz
  • Kaue Fernandes vs. Marc Diakiese

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

00:18:48
Bare Knuckle

Buakaw vs Saenchai full fight video

Boxing

Ajagba vs Goodall results, time, live stream, how to watch, main event, undercard

Boxing

Valle vs Ortiz results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Boxing

Cordina vs Vazquez results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Kickboxing

GLORY Collision 6 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, Rico vs Osaro

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.