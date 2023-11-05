UFC Sao Paulo results – Almeida vs Lewis

UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs. Lewis airs live from Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Saturday, November 4.

The main event is a five-round heavyweight bout between No. 9-ranked contender Jailton Almeida (19-2) of Brazil and No. 10 and former title challenger Derrick Lewis (27-11) of the United States. The co-main event is a welterweight bout between unbeaten Brazilian Gabriel Bonfim (15-0) and Nicolas Dalby (22-4-1) of Denmark.

Also on the card a heavyweight bout between Rodrigo Nascimento (11-1) of Brazil and Don’Tale Mayes (10-5) of the United States. As well, Caio Borralho (14-1) of Brazil and Abus Magomedov (25-5-1) of Germany go head to head at middleweight.

In addition, Rodolfo Vieira (9-2) of Brazil and Armen Petrosyan (9-2) of Armenia square off in a 185-pound clash. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, November 5.

UFC Sao Paulo: Almeida vs Lewis start time

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Saturday, November 4

Main card: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Prelims: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Sunday, November 5

Main card: 12 pm AEDT

Prelims: 9 am AEDT

UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs Lewis results

Get UFC Sao Paulo: Almeida vs Lewis full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Nicolas Dalby

Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Don’Tale Mayes

Caio Borralho vs. Abus Magomedov

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Armen Petrosyan

Preliminary card