Vitor Petrino KO’s Modestas Bukauskas with left hook at UFC Sao Paulo

Vitor Petrino remained unbeaten when he faced Modestas Bukauskas at UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs Lewis on Saturday, November 4. The event aired live on ESPN+ from Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The scheduled for three rounds light heavyweight bout didn’t go the full distance. The referee jumped in and waved the fight off immediately after the representative of the country-host dropped his opponent from Lithuania with a big left hook. The official time of stoppage was 1 minute and 3 seconds into the second round.

With the victory by KO, 26-year-old Vitor Petrino of Santa Luzia, Minas Gerais improved to 9-0. 29-year-old Modestas Bukauskas of Klaipeda, Lithuania dropped to 15-6, which snapped his four-win streak.

Vitor Petrino drops Modestas Bukauskas

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, November 5 live on Kayo.

