Yokasta Valle and Anabel Ortiz squared off in the main event live on DAZN from Polideportivo de Cartago in Cartago, Costa Rica on Saturday, November 4. The contest featured five-time, three-division world champion, representing the country-host, up against former two-time world champion of Mexico.
The scheduled for 10 rounds world championship bout went the full distance. The scores were 100-90, 99-92 and 99-91, all in favor of the reigning champion.
With the victory by unanimous decision, San Jose, Costa Rica-based Yokasta Valle successfully defended her unified IBF and WBO minimumweight titles. The 31-year-old native of Matagalpa, Nicaragua improved to 30-2, 9 KOs. Post-win she called out the unified WBA and WBC minimumweight champion Seniesa Estrada.
Mexico City-based Anabel Ortiz dropped to 33-6, 4 KOs. The 37-year-old former two-time minimumweight titleholder of Tepic, Nayarit got her two-win streak snapped.
“The fight was very difficult,” Valle said. “Anabel Ortiz is a very dirty fighter, she used her head a lot, but despite that we were able to get the victory tonight.”
“It was loud, and the energy from the people from Cartago gave me the will to keep on going. I want Seniesa Estrada for my next fight. She has the other two titles, and I want to become the undisputed champion in this division.”
“Thank you, Costa Rica! Pura Vida!”
Check out Yokasta Valle vs Anabel Ortiz full fight video highlights below.
Valle vs Ortiz full fight video highlights
Yokasta Valle makes her ring walk.
Flying fists.
Verdict.
Post-fight.
In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, November 5.
