Yokasta Valle and Anabel Ortiz squared off in the main event live on DAZN from Polideportivo de Cartago in Cartago, Costa Rica on Saturday, November 4. The contest featured five-time, three-division world champion, representing the country-host, up against former two-time world champion of Mexico.

The scheduled for 10 rounds world championship bout went the full distance. The scores were 100-90, 99-92 and 99-91, all in favor of the reigning champion.

With the victory by unanimous decision, San Jose, Costa Rica-based Yokasta Valle successfully defended her unified IBF and WBO minimumweight titles. The 31-year-old native of Matagalpa, Nicaragua improved to 30-2, 9 KOs. Post-win she called out the unified WBA and WBC minimumweight champion Seniesa Estrada.

Mexico City-based Anabel Ortiz dropped to 33-6, 4 KOs. The 37-year-old former two-time minimumweight titleholder of Tepic, Nayarit got her two-win streak snapped.

“The fight was very difficult,” Valle said. “Anabel Ortiz is a very dirty fighter, she used her head a lot, but despite that we were able to get the victory tonight.”

“It was loud, and the energy from the people from Cartago gave me the will to keep on going. I want Seniesa Estrada for my next fight. She has the other two titles, and I want to become the undisputed champion in this division.”

“Thank you, Costa Rica! Pura Vida!”

Check out Yokasta Valle vs Anabel Ortiz full fight video highlights below.

Valle vs Ortiz full fight video highlights

Yokasta Valle makes her ring walk.

? Queen of the ring…Queen of ringwalks!



Yokasta Valle makes her way to the ring for the MAIN EVENT of the evening!!



Tune in now! #ValleOrtiz | LIVE on DAZN

and streaming here -> https://t.co/SWtjswQbVn pic.twitter.com/NVBFllfsUg — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) November 5, 2023

Flying fists.

And here we GO!



Tune in now! #ValleOrtiz | LIVE on DAZN

and streaming here -> https://t.co/SWtjswQbVn pic.twitter.com/oBxnLNb2rk — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) November 5, 2023

3rd are in the books! How do you have this fight? For Valle or Ortiz so far?



Tune in now! #ValleOrtiz | LIVE on DAZN

and streaming here -> https://t.co/SWtjswQbVn pic.twitter.com/cZrit8Rz4m — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) November 5, 2023

What a fight so far between Yokasta Valle and Anabel Ortiz!#ValleOrtiz pic.twitter.com/LH7uXGqNEF — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) November 5, 2023

Exciting fight halfway thru between Yokasta Valle and Anabel Ortiz ?



Who do you have winning thus far? ?



Watch the last five rounds LIVE on DAZN ?#ValleOrtiz pic.twitter.com/hmip4wM4BO — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 5, 2023

Yokasta Valle tagging Anabel Ortiz at will ?#ValleOrtiz pic.twitter.com/NNL3nJ2bps — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 5, 2023

Valle and Ortiz swing until the bell ?#ValleOrtiz pic.twitter.com/trdgFiHbLq — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 5, 2023

Verdict.

AND STILL ?



Yokasta Valle successfully defends her IBF and WBO minimumweight titles ??#ValleOrtiz pic.twitter.com/cxW2nDV2sE — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 5, 2023

Post-fight.

Yokasta talks with Beto Duran about how difficult it was fighting Anabel Ortiz.#ValleOrtiz pic.twitter.com/f8SGZHPFNO — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) November 5, 2023

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, November 5.

Get Valle vs Ortiz full fight card results.