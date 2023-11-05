Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Yokasta Valle vs Anabel Ortiz full fight video highlights

Yokasta Valle defends IBF and WBO minimumweight titles against Anabel Ortiz live from Costa Rica

BoxingNewsResults
Newswire
Yokasta Valle defeats Anabel Ortiz in a full 10-round fight to retain title
Yokasta Valle victorious over Anabel Ortiz | Golden Boy Promotions

Yokasta Valle and Anabel Ortiz squared off in the main event live on DAZN from Polideportivo de Cartago in Cartago, Costa Rica on Saturday, November 4. The contest featured five-time, three-division world champion, representing the country-host, up against former two-time world champion of Mexico.

The scheduled for 10 rounds world championship bout went the full distance. The scores were 100-90, 99-92 and 99-91, all in favor of the reigning champion.

With the victory by unanimous decision, San Jose, Costa Rica-based Yokasta Valle successfully defended her unified IBF and WBO minimumweight titles. The 31-year-old native of Matagalpa, Nicaragua improved to 30-2, 9 KOs. Post-win she called out the unified WBA and WBC minimumweight champion Seniesa Estrada.

Mexico City-based Anabel Ortiz dropped to 33-6, 4 KOs. The 37-year-old former two-time minimumweight titleholder of Tepic, Nayarit got her two-win streak snapped.

“The fight was very difficult,” Valle said. “Anabel Ortiz is a very dirty fighter, she used her head a lot, but despite that we were able to get the victory tonight.”

“It was loud, and the energy from the people from Cartago gave me the will to keep on going. I want Seniesa Estrada for my next fight. She has the other two titles, and I want to become the undisputed champion in this division.”

“Thank you, Costa Rica! Pura Vida!”

Check out Yokasta Valle vs Anabel Ortiz full fight video highlights below.

Valle vs Ortiz full fight video highlights

Yokasta Valle makes her ring walk.

Flying fists.

Verdict.

Post-fight.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, November 5.

Get Valle vs Ortiz full fight card results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

00:03:07
Boxing

Efe Ajagba vs Joseph Goodall full fight video highlights

00:03:20
UFC

Jailton Almeida vs Derrick Lewis full fight video highlights

00:02:31
Boxing

Raymond Muratalla drops & TKO’s Diego Torres in eighth round

00:03:10
UFC

Nicolas Dalby stops Gabriel Bonfim with knees & punches at UFC Sao Paulo

00:47:34
UFC

Countdown to UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira – Full Episode

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.