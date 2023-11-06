Benavidez vs Andrade plus Jermall Charlo vs Jose Benavidez Jr official trailer

David Benavidez and Demetrius Andrade battle it out at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, November 25. The contest pits undefeated two-time WBC super middleweight champion against unbeaten former two-division world champion.

Benavidez brings to the ring his interim WBC super middleweight belt. The winner of the bout is expected to earn a top spot to challenge Canelo Alvarez for his undisputed 168-pound title.

In the co-main event, WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo makes his ring return against Jose Benavidez Jr. The non-title bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Also on card, Subriel Matias defends his IBF super lightweight title in a 12-round bout against Shohjahon Ergashev. Plus, Hector Luis Garcia defends his WBA super featherweight title in a 12-round clash against Lamont Roach.

In the UK and Australia, Benavidez vs Andrade airs live on Sunday, November 26.