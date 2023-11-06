Shakur Stevenson vs Edwin De Los Santos official trailer – Duck Season is Over

Shakur Stevenson and Edwin De Los Santos square off at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, November 16. The contest features undefeated two-division world champion of the United States moving up a weight class to face once beaten contender of Dominican Republic. The pair battles it out for the vacant WBC lightweight title.

Stevenson vs De Los Santos headlines a night of action live on ESPN. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-main event, WBO junior lightweight champion Emanuel Navarrete of Mexico defends his belt against two-time title challenger Robson Conceicao of Brazil. The world championship bout is also scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the UK and Australia, Stevenson vs De Los Santos airs live on Friday, November 17.