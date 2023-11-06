UFC 295 fight card, date, time, tickets, how to watch, Prochazka vs Pereira

UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira airs live on ESPN+ PPV from Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, November 11. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested on the night. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

In the five-round main event, Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira battle it out for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title. 31-year-old former light heavyweight champion Prochazka (29-3-1) of Czech Republic eyes his 14th win in a row and looks to regain the title. 36-year-old former middleweight champion Pereira (8-2) of Brazil targets his second straight victory and to conquer a new division.

In the co-main event, Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall square off in a five-round bout with the interim UFC heavyweight title on the line. 31-year-old Pavlovich (18-1) is riding the six-win streak. 30-year-old Aspinall (13-3) of England is set for his second straight victory. Both fighters make their first attempt to become champion.

The date when UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira airs live in Australia is Sunday, November 12. MMA fans can watch the event live stream on Kayo.

Also on UFC 295 PPV card

Also on UFC 295 PPV card, Mackenzie Dern goes up against Jessica Andrade at women’s strawweight. Brazilian-American Dern (13-3) makes her second Octagon appearance for 2023 and is set for her second win in a row. Brazilian former UFC 115-pound champion Andrade (24-12) looks to return to wining ways after suffering three defeats.

As well, Matt Frevola and Benoit Saint-Denis go head to head at lightweight. Frevola (11-3-1) of the United States won three of his previous bouts. Saint-Denis (12-1, 1 NC) of France targets his fifth straight victory.

Kicking off the action, Diego Lopes (22-6) of Brazil and Pat Sabatini (18-4) of the United States clash at featherweight. Both fighters look for their second win in a row.

Among UFC 295 prelims

The top of UFC 295 preliminary card pits Tabatha Ricci (9-1) of Brazil against Loopy Godinez (11-3) of Mexico at women’s strawweight. Also on the card, Mateusz R?becki (18-1) of Poland takes on unbeaten Nurullo Aliev (9-0) of Tadjikistan at lightweight.

Also at lightweight, Nazim Sadykhov (9-1) of Azerbaijan meets Viacheslav Borshchev (7-3). Plus, Steve Erceg (10-1) of Australia faces off Alessandro Costa (13-3) of Brazil at flyweight.

Among UFC 295 early prelims, Jared Gordon (19-6) of the United States and Mark O. Madsen (12-1) of Denmark go toe-to-toe at lightweight. Also in action, John Castaneda (20-6) of the United States versus Kyung Ho Kang (19-9) of Korea at bantamweight.

Rounding out the card, Joshua Van (8-1) of the United States clashes with Kevin Borjas (9-1) of Peru at flyweight. In addition, Dennis Buzukja (11-3) battles fellow-American Jamall Emmers (19-7) at featherweight.

UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira tickets

UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira tickets to witness all the action at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, November 11 are on sale.

UFC 295 tickets can be purchased through StubHub and TicketNetwork.

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, November 11. The start time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The preliminary card starts at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The early prelims begin at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, November 12. The start time is 2 pm AEDT.

The preliminary card starts at 12 pm AEDT. The early prelims begin at 10 am AEDT.

UFC 295 fight card

The current UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira – vacant UFC light heavyweight title

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall – interim UFC heavyweight title

Jessica Andrade vs. Mackenzie Dern

Matt Frevola vs. Benoit Saint-Denis

Diego Lopes vs. Pat Sabatini

Preliminary card

Tabatha Ricci vs. Lupita Godinez

Mateusz Rebecki vs. Nurullo Aliev

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Stephen Erceg vs. Alessandro Costa

Early prelims