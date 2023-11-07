Alexander Volkanovski faces Ilia Topuria in UFC 298 main event on Feb 17

Alexander Volkanovski has his next fight date made official for Saturday, February 17, when he faces Ilia Topuria in the main event of UFC 298. The featherweight champion of Australia and Georgian contender square off in a five-round bout live on ESPN+ PPV.

The UFC 298 main event announcement was made today by UFC President Dana White. The venue and ticket information is expected to follow shortly.

Alexander Volkanovski (26-3) was last seen inside the Octagon in October in Abu Dhabi, where he fought Islam Makhachev on a short notice. Going up against the reigning lightweight champion in the rematch, Wollongong, New South Wales native was stopped in the first round with head kick and punches. In July, the 35-year-old TKO’d Yair Rodriguez in the third round and made the fifth successful defense of his 145-pound title.

Undefeated Ilia Topuria (14-0) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Josh Emmett in June in Jacksonville, Florida. The Halle Westfalen, Germany-born 26-year-old is currently ranked No. 5 in the UFC featherweight rankings.

In Australia, UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria airs on Sunday, February 18 live on Kayo.