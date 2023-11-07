Subscribe
Ben Whittaker joins Billam-Smith vs Masternak undercard

Billam-Smith vs Masternak live from BIC in Bournemouth, England

Parviz Iskenderov
Ben Whittaker returns on Billam-Smith vs Masternak undercard
Ben Whittaker | Boxxer/Lawrence Lustig

Ben Whittaker is back in the ring on Sunday, December 10 at BIC in Bournemouth, England. Former Team GB member battles it out on the card, topped by Chris Billam-Smith vs Mateusz Masternak. The name of his opponent in a light heavyweight bout is expected to be announced shortly.

“Ben Whittaker is such an electrifying talent, I think fans would have him on every card if they could,” said BOXXER founder and CEO Ben Shalom. “We had a busy year lined up for him but he’s had some minor injuries to deal with following his fight in July. I’m excited to say he’s now fully fit and raring to go. On December 10th, fans are going to get another chance to see one of the boxing world’s biggest talents live in action ahead of what’s going to be a monumental 2024 for Ben.”

Whittaker (4-0, 3 KOs) last fought in July in Manchester, where he stopped Vladimir Belujsky in the eighth round. In May in Birmingham, the 26-year-old native of West Bromwich, West Midlands TKO’d Jordan Grant in Round 3.

In August 2022, Whittaker made his international debut as a pro on Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 undercard in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where he scored a unanimous decision against Petar Nosic. Three weeks before that, the 2020 Summer Olympics silver medalist made his pro boxing in Bournemouth, where he KO’d Greg O’Neill in the second round.

Returning to Bournemouth on December 10, Whittaker makes his third ring appearance for 2023 and looks to remain undefeated.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to it,” Ben Whittaker said. “You already know what I bring so make sure you tune in on December 10th as I’ll be closing the year with another surgical performance.”

In the main event, WBO cruiserweight champion Chris Billam-Smith (18-1, 12 KOs) of England defends his title against Mateusz Masternak (47-5, 31 KOs). Also joining the undercard, Bournemouth’s Lee Cutler (13-1, 7 KO’s) and Kingsley Egbunike (8-2-1, 1 KO) of London battle it out for the vacant English super welterweight belt.

In Australia, Billam-Smith vs Masternak airs live on Monday, December 11.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

