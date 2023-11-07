Subscribe
HomeUFC

Sean O’Malley vs Marlon Vera 2 headlines UFC 299 on March 9

UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2

MMANewsUFC
Parviz Iskenderov

Sean O’Malley looks to avenge his sole career defeat he faces old rival Marlon Vera on Saturday, March 9 in the headliner of UFC 299 live on ESPN+ PPV. The location accommodating the event is yet to be determined. The contest, pitting reigning bantamweight champion against No. 6 ranked contender, was announced today by Dana White.

O’Malley and Vera first met in August 2020 in Las Vegas. Battling it out at UFC 252, the latter came out on top via first-round TKO with elbows and punches.

In his previous bout in August, Sean O’Malley stopped former champion Aljamain Sterling in the second round and claimed the title. In addition to the belt, the 29-year-old native of Helena, Montana secured his second win in a row.

Marlon Vera (21-8-1) last fought on the same UFC 292 card in Boston, where he scored a unanimous decision against Pedro Munhoz. The 30-year-old contender of Chone, Ecuador makes his first attempt to become champion.

Other bouts featured on the card are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

In Australia, UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2 airs on Sunday, March 10 live on Kayo.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Boxing

Ben Whittaker joins Billam-Smith vs Masternak undercard

00:00:20
UFC

Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis official for UFC 297 in Toronto on Jan 20

00:00:20
UFC

Alexander Volkanovski faces Ilia Topuria in UFC 298 main event on Feb 17

00:07:56
UFC

UFC 295 Embedded 1: New interim heavyweight champion coming to New York

00:00:31
Boxing

Benavidez vs Andrade plus Jermall Charlo vs Jose Benavidez Jr official trailer

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.