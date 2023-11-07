Sean O’Malley vs Marlon Vera 2 headlines UFC 299 on March 9

Sean O’Malley looks to avenge his sole career defeat he faces old rival Marlon Vera on Saturday, March 9 in the headliner of UFC 299 live on ESPN+ PPV. The location accommodating the event is yet to be determined. The contest, pitting reigning bantamweight champion against No. 6 ranked contender, was announced today by Dana White.

O’Malley and Vera first met in August 2020 in Las Vegas. Battling it out at UFC 252, the latter came out on top via first-round TKO with elbows and punches.

In his previous bout in August, Sean O’Malley stopped former champion Aljamain Sterling in the second round and claimed the title. In addition to the belt, the 29-year-old native of Helena, Montana secured his second win in a row.

Marlon Vera (21-8-1) last fought on the same UFC 292 card in Boston, where he scored a unanimous decision against Pedro Munhoz. The 30-year-old contender of Chone, Ecuador makes his first attempt to become champion.

Other bouts featured on the card are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

In Australia, UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2 airs on Sunday, March 10 live on Kayo.