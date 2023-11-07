Subscribe
UFC 295 Embedded 1: New interim heavyweight champion coming to New York

UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira

UFC 295 Embedded: Vlog Series – Episode 1 kicks off the Fight Week, leading to the highly anticipated showdown at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, November 11. The fight card features a series of bouts with two titles contested in the headliner of the show live on ESPN+ PPV.

In the main event, former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka and former middleweight champion Alex Pereira battle it out for the vacant 205-pound title. In the co-main event, Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall square off for the interim heavyweight belt.

Also on the card, former 115-pound champion Jessica Andrade goes up against Mackenzie Dern at women’s strawweight. As well, Matt Frevola meets Benoit Saint-Denis at lightweight. Plus, Diego Lopes takes on Pat Sabatini at featherweight.

UFC 295 Embedded 1 features Jiri Prochazka, Alex Pereira, Mackenzie Dern, Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich as they preview and get ready for their respective bouts.

In Australia, UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira airs on Sunday, November 12 live on Kayo.

