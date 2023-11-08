Jermall Charlo ‘not worried’ about Jose Benavidez Jr – ‘He loses at the top level’

Undefeated WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo makes his long-awaited ring return on Saturday, November 25, when he faces former world title challenger Jose Benavidez Jr at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The pair squares off in the non-title bout, scheduled for 10 rounds. The contest serves as the co-main event on the PPV card, headlined by David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade.

Jermall Charlo (31-0, 22 KOs) last fought back in June 2021, when he defeated Juan Macias Montiel by unanimous decision and retained his WBC middleweight title. The 33-year-old Lafayette, Louisiana native is a two-division world champion, who previously held the IBF super welterweight belt.

“I’m thankful for this second chance to show my greatness,” Charlo said. “Training camp has been awesome and I’m ready to go. Benavidez is a great fighter and I really don’t have anything bad to say about him. He’s gonna see what it’s about when he’s in there. He can keep running his mouth, because he’s gonna find out.

“My mental abilities have caught up with my physical abilities, so you’re gonna see the best of me. I’m naturally stronger and I’ve really been working on my twitch and my speed. I’ve sparred strong guys, so I should be at the top of my game. I’m ready to blow this dude out.

“I won’t be rusty at all. There’s no excuses in this fight. I hope Benavidez isn’t thinking that I’m gonna be rusty. Because I’ve been working. You’ll see.

“You’re all talk. You ain’t nothing. This is my first step toward potentially fighting at 168 pounds and fighting his brother. This guy here has got little man syndrome. He’s gonna see when he starts eating right hands and jabs.

“He loses at the top level. He’s not his brother. He keeps trying to be his brother, but he’s not that. I respect his brother. I’m not worried about Jose. I’m gonna straight up fight him like a man.

“I’m gonna stand in the pocket and fight you. So you better not run. Come to me. Don’t try to do that awkward southpaw stuff. You’re not like that and you’re not ready for me.

“I’m not sweating him at all. I’m not one of those fighters who’s gonna let you choke me at the weigh-in or anything like that. We’re gonna beat up his whole town.”

‘He’s knocked out bums’

Phoenix, Arizona-based Jose Benavidez Jr (28-2-1, 19 KOs) is coming off the win via fifth-round stoppage against Sladan Janjanin in August. In October 2018, the 31-year-old Panorama City, California native challenged Terence Crawford for WBO welterweight title, but was stopped in the final round.

“I’m very thankful for this opportunity,” said Benavidez Jr. I feel great and I feel strong. I’m not really gonna do too much talking, because I know Charlo is gonna do his talking, but I don’t care about any of his excuses. He’s gonna see what a real puncher is on fight night.

“You already look scared. It’s gonna be funny when I whoop you. I always keep this same energy. Ask anybody about me.

“I’ve fought at 160 pounds a few times before and I walk around at 180. The lower weights were hard to make. When I fought Danny Garcia, I was at 175 the week of the fight and had to lose 20 pounds. I feel strong now and ready to get this show on the road.

“I do thank him for choosing me to fight him. He’s right about that. It’s gonna be a fantastic night of boxing and we’re both training hard for it.

“When I fought Terence Crawford, it was the same weight I had been fighting at since 14 years old. He’s a world class fighter, don’t get me wrong. But I feel really good at this weight. I’ve always sparred bigger guys and I feel like it’s time for me. I’m in a great place right now.

“You gotta be confident. I don’t think he’s confident in himself. He’s knocked out bums. Watch what happens when I get in there. I’ve been in a tough training camp and sparring for a while. I’m really motivated more than anything.

“I felt good in my last fight stepping up in weight. It’s good to be active and it’s got me feeling very strong going into this fight.”

In the main event, undefeated two-time WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez defends his interim WBC super middleweight title against unbeaten two-division world champion Demetrius Andrade. The winner of the bout is expected to face Canelo Alvarez for his undisputed 168-pound crown.

In the UK and Australia, Benavidez vs Andrade airs live on Sunday, November 26.