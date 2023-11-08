Jose Tito Sanchez vs Walter Santibanes headlines on Dec 14 in Indio, CA

Jose Tito Sanchez and Walter Santibanes battle it out at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA on Thursday, December 14. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout at super bantamweight. The contest headlines the final Golden Boy Fight Night card for 2023. The event airs live on DAZN.

Unbeaten Sanchez (11-0, 7 KOs) last fought in July when he stopped Carlos Caraballo in the third round and landed the WBC Continental Latino title. In January, the 23-year-old native of Rancho Mirage, California knocked out Carlos Caraballo in Round 4.

“I would like to thank my promoter Miguel Cotto and Golden Boy promotions for another big opportunity that benefits my career,” Jose Tito Sanchez said. “Honestly, it’s been a very long time since I’ve actually fought in my hometown, but I am thrilled. It’s an honor to be fighting at Fantasy Springs Casino and a great way to end the year. Now, I’ve seen what my opponent Walter Santibañes does out in that ring, but I also hope he’s seen what I can bring to the table. From what I can tell now, it’s gonna be a great fight and I hope he’s ready for me.”

Santibanes (12-2, 2 KOs) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Manuel Flores at Golden Boy Fight Night in June. Last December, Phoenix, Arizona’s 32-year-old took a majority decision against Michael Chaise Nelson.

“Thank you to Golden Boy for this opportunity,” said Walter Santibanes. “The last time I was in the B-corner as the main event, I walked out of the ring with an upset victory. I plan to do it again.”

The bouts featured on Sanchez vs Santibanes undercard are expected to be announced shortly.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Friday, December 15.