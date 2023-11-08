Subscribe
UFC 295 Embedded 2: It’s a very special achievement

UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira

UFC 295 Embedded: Vlog Series – Episode 2 continues the Fight Week, leading to the highly anticipated event at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, November 11. The fight card features a series of bouts with two championship belts contested on the night live on ESPN+ PPV.

In the main event, former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka and former middleweight champion Alex Pereira square off for the vacant 205-pound title. In the co-main event, Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich battle it out for the interim heavyweight belt.

Also on the card, Mackenzie Dern goes up against former women’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade. Plus, Benoit Saint-Denis and Matt Frevola clash at lightweight. In addition, Diego Lopes meets Pat Sabatini at featherweight.

UFC 295 Embedded 2 features Alex Pereira, Mackenzie Dern, Tom Aspinall, Sergei Pavlovich and Jiri Prochazka ahead of their respective bouts.

In Australia, UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira airs on Sunday, November 12 live on Kayo.

