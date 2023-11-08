UFC 295 start time: How to watch Prochazka vs Pereira – PPV price

UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira airs live on ESPN+ PPV from Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, November 11. MMA event features a series of bouts headlined by a pair of title fights.

In the main event, former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka (29-3-1) of Czech Republic and former middleweight champion Alex Pereira (8-2) of Brazil battle it out for the vacant UFC 205-pound belt. In the co-main event, No.2 Sergei Pavlovich (18-1) and No. 4 Tom Aspinall (13-3) of England go head to head for the interim UFC heavyweight strap.

Among other UFC 295 PPV card bouts, former UFC women’s strawweight champion and No. 5-ranked contender Jessica Andrade (24-12) of Brazil takes on No. 7 Mackenzie Dern (13-3) of the United States. Plus, Benoit Saint-Denis (12-1, 1 NC) of France and Matt Frevola (11-3-1) of the United States square off at lightweight.

In addition, Pat Sabatini (18-4) of the United States faces off Diego Lopes (22-6) of Brazil at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira airs on Sunday, November 12 live on Kayo.

UFC 295 start time in USA, Prochazka vs Pereira

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, November 11 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

UFC 295 PPV cost in the USA is $79.99. The PPV Package (PPV and ESPN+ Annual) is $134.98, and then $109.99 per year.

The preliminary card begins at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The early prelims begin at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT live stream on ESPN+.

UFC 295 start time in Australia, Prochazka vs Pereira

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira live stream on Kayo. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, November 12 at 2 pm AEDT / 1 pm AEST.

UFC 295 PPV cost in Australia is $59.95. No separate Kayo subscription required to purchase this PPV.

The preliminary card starts at 12 pm AEDT / 11 am AEST. The early prelims begin at 10 am AEDT / 9 am AEST live stream on UFC Fight Pass and Kayo.

UFC 295 fight card

The full UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira – vacant UFC light heavyweight title

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall – interim UFC heavyweight title

Jessica Andrade vs. Mackenzie Dern

Matt Frevola vs. Benoit Saint-Denis

Diego Lopes vs. Pat Sabatini

Preliminary card

Stephen Erceg vs. Alessandro Costa

Tabatha Ricci vs. Lupita Godinez

Mateusz Rebecki vs. Roosevelt Roberts

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Early prelims