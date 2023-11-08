UFC 295 start time: How to watch Prochazka vs Pereira – PPV price

UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira airs live on ESPN+ PPV from Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, November 11. MMA event features a series of bouts headlined by a pair of title fights.
In the main event, former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka (29-3-1) of Czech Republic and former middleweight champion Alex Pereira (8-2) of Brazil battle it out for the vacant UFC 205-pound belt. In the co-main event, No.2 Sergei Pavlovich (18-1) and No. 4 Tom Aspinall (13-3) of England go head to head for the interim UFC heavyweight strap.
Among other UFC 295 PPV card bouts, former UFC women’s strawweight champion and No. 5-ranked contender Jessica Andrade (24-12) of Brazil takes on No. 7 Mackenzie Dern (13-3) of the United States. Plus, Benoit Saint-Denis (12-1, 1 NC) of France and Matt Frevola (11-3-1) of the United States square off at lightweight.
In addition, Pat Sabatini (18-4) of the United States faces off Diego Lopes (22-6) of Brazil at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.
In Australia, UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira airs on Sunday, November 12 live on Kayo.
Table of contents
UFC 295 start time in USA, Prochazka vs Pereira
MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, November 11 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.
UFC 295 PPV cost in the USA is $79.99. The PPV Package (PPV and ESPN+ Annual) is $134.98, and then $109.99 per year.
The preliminary card begins at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The early prelims begin at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT live stream on ESPN+.
UFC 295 start time in Australia, Prochazka vs Pereira
MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira live stream on Kayo. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, November 12 at 2 pm AEDT / 1 pm AEST.
UFC 295 PPV cost in Australia is $59.95. No separate Kayo subscription required to purchase this PPV.
The preliminary card starts at 12 pm AEDT / 11 am AEST. The early prelims begin at 10 am AEDT / 9 am AEST live stream on UFC Fight Pass and Kayo.
UFC 295 fight card
The full UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira fight card looks as the following:
Main card
- Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira – vacant UFC light heavyweight title
- Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall – interim UFC heavyweight title
- Jessica Andrade vs. Mackenzie Dern
- Matt Frevola vs. Benoit Saint-Denis
- Diego Lopes vs. Pat Sabatini
Preliminary card
- Stephen Erceg vs. Alessandro Costa
- Tabatha Ricci vs. Lupita Godinez
- Mateusz Rebecki vs. Roosevelt Roberts
- Nazim Sadykhov vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
Early prelims
- Jared Gordon vs. Mark Madsen
- John Castaneda vs. Kang Kyung-ho
- Joshua Van vs. Kevin Borjas
- Dennis Buzukja vs. Jamall Emmers