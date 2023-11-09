Subscribe
Aspen Ladd faces Kayla Harrison at 2023 PFL World Championship, Julia Budd out

Ladd squares off against Harrison in showcase bout

Kayla Harrison vs Aspen Ladd at 2023 PFL World Championship
Aspen Ladd is a new opponent for two-time PFL Champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison on Friday, November 24 at The Anthem in Washington, DC. The pair squares off in a showcase bout, contested at 150-pound catchweight. The match is featured on the 2023 PFL World Championship card live on ESPN+ PPV.

Harrison was originally scheduled to face former Bellator women’s featherweight champion Julia Budd. According to the PFL announcement “the change was made after Budd refused to fulfill her contractual obligation”.

Aspen Ladd (11-4) last fought in June, when she defeated Karolina Sobek via second-round submission. In April, the 28-year-old native of Folsom, California dropped a majority decision against Olena Kolesnyk. In her PFL debut last November, former UFC fighter defeated Budd by split decision.

33-year-old Kayla Harrison (15-1) of Middletown, Ohio returns to the cage for the first time since last November, when she suffered her first career defeat by unanimous decision against Larissa Pacheco in the 2022 PFL women’s lightweight tournament final.

In Australia, 2023 PFL World Championship airs on Saturday, November 25 live on Stan Sport.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

