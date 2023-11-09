Jake Paul vs Andre August official for Dec 15 in Orlando

Jake Paul faces Andre August on Friday, December 15 at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida. The pair squares off in the scheduled for eight rounds boxing bout at cruiserweight. The contest headlines the fourth edition of Most Valuable Prospects live on DAZN.

The co-feature pits Shadasia Green against former undisputed super middleweight champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn. The pair battles it out for the vacant WBC 168-pound title. The world championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

The MVP 4 card is also expected to see Yoenis Tellez at super welterweight, Elijah Flores at welterweight and Xavier Bocanegra at featherweight. Their respective opponents and other bouts are expected to be announced shortly.

Jake Paul vs Andre August

Dorado, Puerto Rico-based Jake Paul (7-1, 4 KOs) last fought in August in Dallas, where he scored a unanimous decision against former UFC star Nate Diaz. With the victory, the 26-year-old native of Cleveland, Ohio returned to winning ways after dropping a split decision against Tommy Fury in February.

“I’m a professional boxer and I want to be world champion, so I need to pursue the path towards greatness against people who have been boxing their whole life,” Paul said. “So far, my entire boxing career has been on pay-per-view, but now it’s about more than business. Now I want to build my experience in the ring against seasoned fighters. I’m coming to prove my greatness on Friday, December 15th live on DAZN for the world to see.”

Houston-based 35-year-old Andre August (10-1-1, 5 KOs) won his previous bout in August in St. Louis by unanimous decision against Brandon Martin. With the win, Beaumont, Texas native made his ring return after almost four years of layoff and secured his fifth straight victory.

“I don’t talk very much,” said August. “I’m all about that action! Jake Paul has the money, the fame, the team and the resources but he doesn’t have my hunger. When that bell rings, I am going to go straight to Jake Paul and ring his bell and send him back to YouTube for good.”

Shadasia Green vs Franchon Crews-Dezurn

Shadasia Green (13-0, 11 KOs) was in action in August in Dallas, where she earned a unanimous decision against Olivia Curry. In February, Paterson, New Jersey’s 34-year-old stopped Elin Cederroos in the sixth round.

“I am the truth, and I’m going to show the world on Friday, December 15th that I’m the best,” said Green. “Franchon – I’m better than you. All you are is a singer with a bad wig, so just show up and shut up.”

Franchon Crews Dezurn (8-2, 2 KOs) lost her undisputed super middleweight crown in July, when she dropped a majority decision against Savannah Marshall in Manchester. In April 2022, the 36-year-old native of Norfolk, Virginia unified all four major belts by unanimous decision against Cederroos.

“I’m on a mission to continue to prove why I’m one of the greatest,” said Crews-Dezurn. “On Friday, December 15th, I’m going to put in the work, and I’m going to show you why I’m The Heavy Hitting Diva. You can snatch my wig off. I’m still that girl.”

In the UK and Australia, Paul vs August airs live on Saturday, December 16.