Robson Conceicao vows to dethrone Emanuel Navarrete – ‘I’m not coming to play’

Conceicao challenges Navarrete for WBO super featherweight title in co-feature to Shakur Stevenson vs Edwin De Los Santos live on ESPN

Robson Conceicao primed for title fight against Emanuel Navarrete
Robson Conceicao | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Robson Conceicao makes his third attempt to become world champion when he faces Emanuel Navarrete on Thursday, November 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Rio 2016 Olympic gold medalist of Brazil goes up against Mexico’s three-division world champion in hopes to claim his WBO super featherweight title. The pair battles it out on the card, topped by Shakur Stevenson vs Edwin De Los Santos live on ESPN.

In September 2021 in Tucson, Arizona, Robson Conceicao (17-2, 8 KOs) challenged Oscar Valdez for WBC super featherweight title, but fell short dropping a unanimous decision. In September 2022 in Newark, New Jersey, Brazil’s first Olympic champion in boxing faced Shakur Stevenson for the unified WBC and WBO super featherweight belts, but also suffered the defeated by UD.

Emanuel Navarrete (38-1, 31 KOs) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Oscar Valdez in August in Glendale, Arizona. The 39-year-old native of San Juan Zitlaltepec, Distrito Federal earned the title via ninth-round TKO against Liam Wilson in February at the same venue.

“I have the utmost respect for a great champion like ‘Vaquero’ Navarrete,” said 35-year-old Conceicao of Salvador, Bahia following a recent training session. “He is a good person and a tremendous fighter, and I am sure that we will have a great battle. He has something that is the thing I want most in my professional life. I’m not coming to play. I’m coming for his title. Navarrete, I’m very sorry.”

“I won my gold medal in my third Olympic Games. Now, I will win my world title in my third opportunity. I will take his title to Brazil, and it will be a bigger national celebration than when I won Olympic gold in Rio 2016. I will join the select group of Olympic champions to win a world title as a professional.”

In the main event, undefeated two-division world champion Shakur Stevenson of the United States moves up a weight class to face once beaten contender Edwin De Los Santos of Dominican Republic. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds bout with the vacant WBC lightweight title on the line.

In the UK and Australia, Stevenson vs De Los Santos airs live on Friday, November 17.

Stream UFC 295 Prochazka vs Pereira live on Kayo in Australia

