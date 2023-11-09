Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Sergey Lipinets faces Michel Rivera on top of Benavidez vs Andrade prelims

Benavidez vs Andrade live from Las Vegas

BoxingNews
Parviz Iskenderov
Sergey Lipinets vs Michel Rivera on Nov 25 in Las Vegas
Sergey Lipinets | Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions

Former world champion Sergey Lipinets takes on Michel Rivera on Saturday, November 25 at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout is featured on the top of preliminary card, leading to the Showtime PPV action, headlined by David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at super lightweight.

Kicking off the two-fight stream on Showtime Sports channel on YouTube, Vito Mielnicki Jr. faces Alexis Salazar. The pair goes head to head in a 10-round bout at super welterweight. The rest of the undercard action has been also announced today.

In the 12-round main event live on pay-per-view, undefeated two-time super middleweight champion David Benavidez defends his interim WBC 168-pound belt against unbeaten two-division world champion Demetrius Andrade. In the co-feature, unbeaten WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo makes his ring return in a 10-round non-title bout against Jose Benavidez Jr.

Also on the PPV card, IBF super lightweight champion Subriel Matias defends his title in a 12-round bout against Shohjahon Ergashev. In the 12-round telecast opener, Hector Luis Garcia defends his WBA super featherweight title against Lamont Roach.

Table of contents

Sergey Lipinets vs Michel Rivera

Woodland Hills, California-based Sergey Lipinets (17-2-1, 13 KOs) was in action in August 2022, when he stopped Omar Figueroa Jr in eight rounds. With the victory, the 34-year-old former IBF super lightweight champion of Martuk, Kazakhstan returned to winning ways after he was KO’d by Jaron Ennis in the sixth round of their bout in April 2021.

In his previous bout last December, Miami-based Michel Rivera (24-1, 14 KOs) suffered his first career defeat by unanimous decision against Frank Martin. Earlier in 2022, the 25-year-old native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic defeated Jerry Perez and Joseph Adorno by unanimous decision in October and March, respectively.

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Alexis Salazar

Vito Mielnicki Jr (15-1, 10 KOs) makes his third ring appearance for 2023. In his previous outing in April, Belleville, New Jersey native stopped Jose Sanchez Charles in the fourth round. In January, the 21-year-old native TKO’d Omar Rosales in the fourth round.

Norwalk, California-based Alexis Salazar Flores (25-5, 10 KOs) won his previous bout in June by TKO in the fifth round against David Rangel. Last December, the 28-year-old native of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico dropped a unanimous decision against Xander Zayas.

Benavidez vs Andrade non-televised undercard

Among the bouts featured on Benavidez vs Andrade non-televised undercard, Pablo Vicente (23-1, 17 KOs) of Panama goes up against Muhammadkhuja Yaqubov (20-1, 11 KOs) of Tajikistan. The pair meets in a 10-round bout, serving as the WBC super featherweight title eliminator.

As well, Las Vegas-based Curmel Moton (1-0, 1 KO) of Salt Lake City, Utah takes on Hunter Turbyfill (3-0, 1 KO) of Memphis in a four-round super featherweight bout. Also on the card, Milwaukee-native Daniel Blancas (7-0, 4 KOs) faces Raiko Santana (10-3, 6 KOs) of El Paso, Texas by way of Pinar del Rio, Cuba in an eight-round super middleweight bout.

Plus, unbeaten Jabin Chollet (8-0, 7 KOs) of San Diego, California goes through the ropes in an eight-round bout at lightweight. In addition, Israel Mercado (9-1-1, 7 KOs) of Pomona, California and Wesley Rivers (4-3) of Detroit, Michigan go toe-to-toe in a six-round bout at super lightweight. Rounding out the card, Alex Holley (1-0) of New Orleans, Louisiana and Allen Medina (0-1) of Fresno, California clash in a four-round bout at welterweight.

Benavidez vs Andrade fight card

The current Benavidez vs Andrade fight card looks as the following:

Main card (PPV)

  • David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Benavidez’s interim WBC super middleweight title
  • Jermall Charlo vs. Jose Benavidez Jr, 10 rounds, middleweight
  • Subriel Matias vs. Shohjahon Ergashev, 12 rounds, super lightweight – Matias’ IBF super lightweight title
  • Hector Luis Garcia vs. Lamont Roach, 12 rounds, super featherweight – Garcia’s WBA super featherweight title

Prelims (YouTube)

  • Sergey Lipinets vs. Michel Rivera, 10 rounds, super lightweight
  • Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Alexis Salazar, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Undercard (Non-televised)

  • Pablo Vicente vs. Muhammadkhuja Yaqubov, 10 rounds, super featherweight – WBC super featherweight title eliminator
  • Curmel Moton vs. Hunter Turbyfill, 4 rounds, super featherweight
  • Daniel Blancas vs. Raiko Santana, 8 rounds, super middleweight
  • Jabin Chollet vs. TBA, 8 rounds, lightweight
  • Israel Mercado vs. Wesley Rivers, 6 rounds, super lightweight
  • Alex Holley vs. Allen Medina, 4 rounds, welterweight

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, November 26.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Boxing

Robson Conceicao vows to dethrone Emanuel Navarrete – ‘I’m not coming to play’

MMA

Aspen Ladd faces Kayla Harrison at 2023 PFL World Championship, Julia Budd out

00:00:00
UFC

UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira pre-fight press conference

Boxing

Jake Paul vs Andre August official for Dec 15 in Orlando

00:00:00
Boxing

Shabaz Masoud vs Jose Sanmartin final pre-fight press conference

Load more
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream UFC 295 Prochazka vs Pereira live on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.