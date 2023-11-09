Sergey Lipinets faces Michel Rivera on top of Benavidez vs Andrade prelims

Former world champion Sergey Lipinets takes on Michel Rivera on Saturday, November 25 at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout is featured on the top of preliminary card, leading to the Showtime PPV action, headlined by David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at super lightweight.

Kicking off the two-fight stream on Showtime Sports channel on YouTube, Vito Mielnicki Jr. faces Alexis Salazar. The pair goes head to head in a 10-round bout at super welterweight. The rest of the undercard action has been also announced today.

In the 12-round main event live on pay-per-view, undefeated two-time super middleweight champion David Benavidez defends his interim WBC 168-pound belt against unbeaten two-division world champion Demetrius Andrade. In the co-feature, unbeaten WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo makes his ring return in a 10-round non-title bout against Jose Benavidez Jr.

Also on the PPV card, IBF super lightweight champion Subriel Matias defends his title in a 12-round bout against Shohjahon Ergashev. In the 12-round telecast opener, Hector Luis Garcia defends his WBA super featherweight title against Lamont Roach.

Sergey Lipinets vs Michel Rivera

Woodland Hills, California-based Sergey Lipinets (17-2-1, 13 KOs) was in action in August 2022, when he stopped Omar Figueroa Jr in eight rounds. With the victory, the 34-year-old former IBF super lightweight champion of Martuk, Kazakhstan returned to winning ways after he was KO’d by Jaron Ennis in the sixth round of their bout in April 2021.

In his previous bout last December, Miami-based Michel Rivera (24-1, 14 KOs) suffered his first career defeat by unanimous decision against Frank Martin. Earlier in 2022, the 25-year-old native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic defeated Jerry Perez and Joseph Adorno by unanimous decision in October and March, respectively.

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Alexis Salazar

Vito Mielnicki Jr (15-1, 10 KOs) makes his third ring appearance for 2023. In his previous outing in April, Belleville, New Jersey native stopped Jose Sanchez Charles in the fourth round. In January, the 21-year-old native TKO’d Omar Rosales in the fourth round.

Norwalk, California-based Alexis Salazar Flores (25-5, 10 KOs) won his previous bout in June by TKO in the fifth round against David Rangel. Last December, the 28-year-old native of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico dropped a unanimous decision against Xander Zayas.

Benavidez vs Andrade non-televised undercard

Among the bouts featured on Benavidez vs Andrade non-televised undercard, Pablo Vicente (23-1, 17 KOs) of Panama goes up against Muhammadkhuja Yaqubov (20-1, 11 KOs) of Tajikistan. The pair meets in a 10-round bout, serving as the WBC super featherweight title eliminator.

As well, Las Vegas-based Curmel Moton (1-0, 1 KO) of Salt Lake City, Utah takes on Hunter Turbyfill (3-0, 1 KO) of Memphis in a four-round super featherweight bout. Also on the card, Milwaukee-native Daniel Blancas (7-0, 4 KOs) faces Raiko Santana (10-3, 6 KOs) of El Paso, Texas by way of Pinar del Rio, Cuba in an eight-round super middleweight bout.

Plus, unbeaten Jabin Chollet (8-0, 7 KOs) of San Diego, California goes through the ropes in an eight-round bout at lightweight. In addition, Israel Mercado (9-1-1, 7 KOs) of Pomona, California and Wesley Rivers (4-3) of Detroit, Michigan go toe-to-toe in a six-round bout at super lightweight. Rounding out the card, Alex Holley (1-0) of New Orleans, Louisiana and Allen Medina (0-1) of Fresno, California clash in a four-round bout at welterweight.

Benavidez vs Andrade fight card

The current Benavidez vs Andrade fight card looks as the following:

Main card (PPV)

David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Benavidez’s interim WBC super middleweight title

Jermall Charlo vs. Jose Benavidez Jr, 10 rounds, middleweight

Subriel Matias vs. Shohjahon Ergashev, 12 rounds, super lightweight – Matias’ IBF super lightweight title

Hector Luis Garcia vs. Lamont Roach, 12 rounds, super featherweight – Garcia’s WBA super featherweight title

Prelims (YouTube)

Sergey Lipinets vs. Michel Rivera, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Alexis Salazar, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Undercard (Non-televised)

Pablo Vicente vs. Muhammadkhuja Yaqubov, 10 rounds, super featherweight – WBC super featherweight title eliminator

Curmel Moton vs. Hunter Turbyfill, 4 rounds, super featherweight

Daniel Blancas vs. Raiko Santana, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Jabin Chollet vs. TBA, 8 rounds, lightweight

Israel Mercado vs. Wesley Rivers, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Alex Holley vs. Allen Medina, 4 rounds, welterweight

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, November 26.