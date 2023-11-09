Subscribe
Shabaz Masoud vs Jose Sanmartin final pre-fight press conference

Matchroom Boxing: NXTGEN

Shabaz Masoud and Jose Sanmartin square off live on DAZN from Utilita Arena Newcastle in Newcastle, England on Saturday, November 11. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

The contest, headlining the NXTGEN card, features Masoud and Sanmartin battling it out for the vacant WBA Intercontinental super bantamweight title. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

In the co-main event, Mark Dickinson goes up against Grant Dennis in the English middleweight title eliminator. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Also on the card, Ewan Mackenzie takes on Ishmael Davis in the 10-round English super welterweight title eliminator. Plus, Calum French and Jeff Ofori go head to head in an eight-rounder at lightweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, November 12.

