UFC 295 Embedded 3: Celebrity Row

UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira

UFC 295 Embedded: Vlog Series – Episode 3 continues the Fight Week, leading to the highly anticipated event on Saturday, November 11 at MSG in New York. The fight card features a series of bouts with two titles contested live on ESPN+ PPV.

In the main event, former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka and former middleweight champion Alex Pereira contest for the vacant 205-pound title. In the co-main event, Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall battle it out for the interim heavyweight belt.

Also on the card, Jessica Andrade takes on Mackenzie Dern at women’s strawweight. As well, Benoit Saint-Denis faces Matt Frevola at lightweight. Kicking off the action, Diego Lopes and Pat Sabatini clash at featherweight.

UFC 295 Embedded 3 features Alex Pereira, Sergei Pavlovich, Jiri Prochazka, Tom Aspinall, as they get close to their bouts.

In Australia, UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira airs on Sunday, November 12 live on Kayo.

