Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira pre-fight press conference

UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira

MMANewsUFCVideos
Newswire

UFC 295 pre-fight press conference is held ahead of the highly anticipated showdown at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, November 11. In the main event, former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka (29-3-1) and former middleweight champion Alex Pereira (8-2) battle it out for the vacant UFC 205-pound title. The pair squares off in the scheduled for five rounds bout live on ESPN+ PPV.

In the co-main event, No. 2-ranked Sergei Pavlovich (18-1) goes up against No. 4 Tom Aspinall (13-3) for the interim UFC heavyweight belt.

Also on the UFC 295 PPV card, former UFC women’s strawweight champion and No. 5-ranked contender Jessica Andrade (24-12) faces No. 7 Mackenzie Dern (13-3). In addition, Benoit Saint-Denis (12-1, 1 NC) meets Matt Frevola (11-3-1) at lightweight. Plus, Diego Lopes (22-6) and Pat Sabatini (18-4) go head to head at featherweight.

In Australia, UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira airs on Sunday, November 12 live on Kayo.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Boxing

Robson Conceicao vows to dethrone Emanuel Navarrete – ‘I’m not coming to play’

MMA

Aspen Ladd faces Kayla Harrison at 2023 PFL World Championship, Julia Budd out

Boxing

Sergey Lipinets faces Michel Rivera on top of Benavidez vs Andrade prelims

Boxing

Jake Paul vs Andre August official for Dec 15 in Orlando

00:00:00
Boxing

Shabaz Masoud vs Jose Sanmartin final pre-fight press conference

Load more
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream UFC 295 Prochazka vs Pereira live on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.