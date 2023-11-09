UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira pre-fight press conference

UFC 295 pre-fight press conference is held ahead of the highly anticipated showdown at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, November 11. In the main event, former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka (29-3-1) and former middleweight champion Alex Pereira (8-2) battle it out for the vacant UFC 205-pound title. The pair squares off in the scheduled for five rounds bout live on ESPN+ PPV.

In the co-main event, No. 2-ranked Sergei Pavlovich (18-1) goes up against No. 4 Tom Aspinall (13-3) for the interim UFC heavyweight belt.

Also on the UFC 295 PPV card, former UFC women’s strawweight champion and No. 5-ranked contender Jessica Andrade (24-12) faces No. 7 Mackenzie Dern (13-3). In addition, Benoit Saint-Denis (12-1, 1 NC) meets Matt Frevola (11-3-1) at lightweight. Plus, Diego Lopes (22-6) and Pat Sabatini (18-4) go head to head at featherweight.

In Australia, UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira airs on Sunday, November 12 live on Kayo.