Shabaz Masoud: I’m better than Jose Sanmartin in every aspect

Shabaz Masoud and Jose Sanmartin square off on Saturday, November 11 at Utilita Arena Newcastle in Newcastle, England. The pair battles it out for the vacant WBA Intercontinental super bantamweight title. The 10-round contest headlines Matchroom Boxing’s NXTGEN card live on DAZN.

The fight was initially scheduled for the Catterall vs Linares card in Liverpool in October. Masoud fell ill after the weigh-in and the contest was postponed.

Masoud (11-0, 4 KOs) was in action last November, when he TKO’d Jack Bateson in the 12th round in Sheffield. In March 2022, the 27-year-old native of Rochdale, Lancashire stopped Yoan Boyeaux in two rounds in Dubai.

“I believe everything happens for a reason,” Shabaz Masoud said at the pre-fight press conference. “When God takes one thing he always gives something better. Now I’m topping the bill in Newcastle. I love fighting in Newcastle, I’ve fought here before so it’s time to go. I’ve got itchy knuckles but I’ve been in the gym for a year since my last fight. Anyone who knows me knows that I’m a true professional. I’m in the gym all the time. I feel like I’ve made a lot of improvements in the year since my last fight. It’s time to show them.”

“I’m my own worst critic. I could have a top performance and still find something wrong with it. My team is like that as well. I’m just looking for perfection all of the time. I’m my own worst critic. Honestly I think he’s a good fighter, I feel like he’s a level above the fighters I’ve fought before but I think i can do a job on him. It’s time to go. I’m not Gary Cully. He’s a good fighter and I like him, but I’m Maverick Masoud. I just feel like I’m levels above. I’m just going to show everyone – especially Sanmartin. I feel like I’m better than him in every aspect.”

Shabaz Masoud and Jose Sanmartin go face to face | Dave Thompson/Matchroom Boxing

‘I’m completely ready to take this victory’

Sanmartin (34-7-1, 21 KOs) last fought in March in Las Vegas, where he dropped a unanimous decision against Kevin Gonzalez. Last December, the 31-year-old earned a UD against Miguel Martinez. Back in August 2015, Barranquilla, Colombia native faced Carlos Zambrano for the interim WBA featherweight belt, but was defeated by UD.

“First and foremost I want to thank you once again for this opportunity,” Jose Sanmartin said. “My plan is that I’m completely ready and I hope that Masoud is completely ready and recovered from his illness. We have a plan for this fight and I am completely ready to go.

“That won’t affect me in the slightest. I’m a very experienced guy and a very experienced fighter. All of the pressure will be on him on Saturday. I’m completely ready to take this victory and take this belt back to Colombia.

“We’ll wait and see what happens and how the fight develops, if the win can be via knockout then even better. We’re ready to give everything, we’re ready to get the decision if needs be and we’re going to win on Saturday, that’s the plan and I’m taking that title home. I’m sorry Masoud, you’re going to be losing on Saturday.”

In Australia, Masoud vs Sanmartin airs live on Sunday, November 12.