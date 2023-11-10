Shabaz Masoud vs Jose Sanmartin weigh-in results

Shabaz Masoud and Jose Sanmartin square off live on DAZN from Utilita Arena Newcastle in Newcastle, England on Saturday, November 11. The pair battles it out for the vacant WBA Intercontinental super bantamweight belt. The 10-round bout headlines the NXTGEN card. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event, Mark Dickinson and Grant Dennis go head to head in the English middleweight title eliminator. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Among other bouts, Ewan Mackenzie faces Ishmael Davis in the 10-round English super welterweight title eliminator. Plus, Calum French meets Jeff Ofori in an eight-rounder at lightweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, November 12.

Get Masoud vs Sanmartin full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Masoud vs Sanmartin fight card