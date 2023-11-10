UFC 295 Embedded 4: That guy Alex Pereira is pretty scary

UFC 295 Embedded: Vlog Series – Episode 4 continues the Fight Week, leading to the highly anticipated clash at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, November 11. The fight card features a series of bouts with two titles contested live on ESPN+ PPV.

In the main event, former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka faces former middleweight champion Alex Pereira for the vacant 205-pound title. In the co-main event, Sergei Pavlovich meets Tom Aspinall for the interim heavyweight belt.

Also on the card, Mackenzie Dern goes up against Jessica Andrade at women’s strawweight, Matt Frevola meets Benoit Saint-Denis at lightweight and Pat Sabatini battles Diego Lopes at featherweight.

UFC 295 Embedded 4 features Alex Pereira, Tom Aspinall, Sergei Pavlovich, Diego Lopes and Matt Frevola as they near their respective bouts.

In Australia, UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira airs on Sunday, November 12 live on Kayo.