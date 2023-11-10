UFC 295 Australia time: Prochazka vs Pereira – all states & territories

UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira features two title bouts at Madison Square Garden in New York. The date and time when the fight card airs live on PPV in Australia is Sunday, November 12 at 2 pm AEDT / 1 pm AEST.

The main event pits former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka (29-3-1) of Czech Republic against former middleweight champion Alex Pereira (8-2) of Brazil. The pair battles it out for the vacant UFC 205-pound belt. In the co-main event, No. 2-ranked heavyweight Sergei Pavlovich (18-1) and No. 4 Tom Aspinall (13-3) of England square off for the division’s interim belt.

Also on the card a women’s strawweight bout between former champion and No. 5 Jessica Andrade (24-12) of Brazil and No. 7 Mackenzie Dern (13-3) of the United States. As well, Matt Frevola (11-3-1) of the United States and Benoit Saint-Denis (12-1, 1 NC) of France clash at lightweight.

Kicking off the action, Pat Sabatini (18-4) of the United States and Diego Lopes (22-6) of Brazil go toe-to-toe at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira start time in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira live stream on Kayo. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, November 12 at 2 pm AEDT / 1 pm AEST. The PPV cost is $59.95. Subscription is not required to purchase this PPV.

The preliminary card starts at 12 pm AEDT / 11 am AEST. The early preliminary card begins at 10 am AEDT / 9 am AEST.

UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira start time in Sydney NSW, Melbourne VIC, Hobart TAS and Canberra ACT is scheduled for 2 pm AEDT, in Brisbane QLD for 1 pm AEST, in Adelaide SA for 1:30 pm ACDT, in Darwin NT for 12:30 pm ACST, and in Perth WA for 11 am AWST.

UFC 295 fight card

The full UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira – vacant UFC light heavyweight title

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall – interim UFC heavyweight title

Jessica Andrade vs. Mackenzie Dern

Matt Frevola vs. Benoit Saint-Denis

Diego Lopes vs. Pat Sabatini

Preliminary card

Stephen Erceg vs. Alessandro Costa

Tabatha Ricci vs. Lupita Godinez

Mateusz Rebecki vs. Roosevelt Roberts

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Early prelims