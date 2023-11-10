UFC 295 weigh-in results, Prochazka vs Pereira

UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira airs live on ESPN+ PPV from Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, November 11. A day before the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, the Czech Republic’s former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka (29-3-1) and Brazil’s former middleweight champion Alex Pereira (8-2) battle it out for the vacant UFC 205-pound strap.

In the co-main event, No. 2-ranked contender Sergei Pavlovich (18-1) takes on England’s No. 4 Tom Aspinall (13-3) with the interim UFC heavyweight title on the line.

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, November 12 live on Kayo.

Get UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

UFC 295 fight card

Main card

Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira – vacant UFC light heavyweight title

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall – interim UFC heavyweight title

Jessica Andrade vs. Mackenzie Dern

Matt Frevola vs. Benoit Saint-Denis

Diego Lopes vs. Pat Sabatini

Preliminary card

Stephen Erceg vs. Alessandro Costa

Tabatha Ricci vs. Lupita Godinez

Mateusz Rebecki vs. Roosevelt Roberts

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Early prelims