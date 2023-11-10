Subscribe
UFC 295 weigh-in results, Prochazka vs Pereira

UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira weigh-in live show

UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira airs live on ESPN+ PPV from Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, November 11. A day before the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, the Czech Republic’s former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka (29-3-1) and Brazil’s former middleweight champion Alex Pereira (8-2) battle it out for the vacant UFC 205-pound strap.

In the co-main event, No. 2-ranked contender Sergei Pavlovich (18-1) takes on England’s No. 4 Tom Aspinall (13-3) with the interim UFC heavyweight title on the line.

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, November 12 live on Kayo.

Get UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

UFC 295 fight card

Main card

  • Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira – vacant UFC light heavyweight title
  • Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall – interim UFC heavyweight title
  • Jessica Andrade vs. Mackenzie Dern
  • Matt Frevola vs. Benoit Saint-Denis
  • Diego Lopes vs. Pat Sabatini

Preliminary card

  • Stephen Erceg vs. Alessandro Costa
  • Tabatha Ricci vs. Lupita Godinez
  • Mateusz Rebecki vs. Roosevelt Roberts
  • Nazim Sadykhov vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Early prelims

  • Jared Gordon vs. Mark Madsen
  • John Castaneda vs. Kang Kyung-ho
  • Joshua Van vs. Kevin Borjas
  • Dennis Buzukja vs. Jamall Emmers

Stream UFC 295 Prochazka vs Pereira live on Kayo in Australia

