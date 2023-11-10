UFC 295 weigh-in results, Prochazka vs Pereira

UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira airs live on ESPN+ PPV from Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, November 11. A day before the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event, the Czech Republic’s former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka (29-3-1) and Brazil’s former middleweight champion Alex Pereira (8-2) battle it out for the vacant UFC 205-pound strap.
In the co-main event, No. 2-ranked contender Sergei Pavlovich (18-1) takes on England’s No. 4 Tom Aspinall (13-3) with the interim UFC heavyweight title on the line.
In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, November 12 live on Kayo.
Get UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
UFC 295 fight card
Main card
- Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira – vacant UFC light heavyweight title
- Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall – interim UFC heavyweight title
- Jessica Andrade vs. Mackenzie Dern
- Matt Frevola vs. Benoit Saint-Denis
- Diego Lopes vs. Pat Sabatini
Preliminary card
- Stephen Erceg vs. Alessandro Costa
- Tabatha Ricci vs. Lupita Godinez
- Mateusz Rebecki vs. Roosevelt Roberts
- Nazim Sadykhov vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
Early prelims
- Jared Gordon vs. Mark Madsen
- John Castaneda vs. Kang Kyung-ho
- Joshua Van vs. Kevin Borjas
- Dennis Buzukja vs. Jamall Emmers