Subscribe
HomeBoxing

David Benavidez vows to stop Demetrius Andrade – ‘I’m 100% ready to go’

Benavidez defends interim WBC super middleweight title against Andrade in Las Vegas

BoxingNews
Parviz Iskenderov
David Benavidez vows to stop Demetrius Andrade
David Benavidez | Victor Ren/Showtime

David Benavidez faces Demetrius Andrade at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, November 25. Undefeated former two-time super middleweight champion defends his interim WBC super middleweight tile against former world champion in two weight divisions. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds main event bout live on Showtime PPV.

In his previous outing in March also in Las Vegas, Phoenix-born Benavidez (27-0, 23 KOs) scored a unanimous decision against fellow former 168-pound world champion Caleb Plant. In May 2022, the 26-year-old stopped David Lemieux in the third round and took the interim WBC belt.

Andrade (32-0, 19 KOs) was in action in January, when he scored a unanimous decision against Demond Nicholson. With the victory, the 35-year-old made his ring return after over a year of layoff. The Providence, Rhode Island native is a former WBO and WBA super welterweight champion and former WBO middleweight titleholder.

“I do expect to stop Andrade,” David Benavidez said at a recent Seattle-area media workout. “I’ve been working extremely hard. My last fight went the distance and I was upset about that. We’re gonna correct the current and stop Demetrius Andrade.”

“I’m preparing myself for the hardest possible fight. That’s how I always prepare. I’ve been training three months and sparring 15 rounds at a time. I’m 100% ready to go.”

“There are a lot of things Andrade does well, but I see weaknesses as well. We’re gonna put a great game plan together and expose him on November 25.”

In the co-main event, undefeated WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo makes his ring return against former world title challenger Jose Benavidez Jr, brother of David Benavidez. The pair meets in the scheduled for 10 rounds non-title bout, contested at 160 lbs.

In the UK and Australia, Benavidez vs Andrade airs live on Sunday, November 26.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Boxing

Demetrius Andrade: David Benavidez’ feet are not as great as mine

Boxing

Jose Benavidez Jr primed for Jermall Charlo fight – ‘I’m really motivated & excited’

Boxing

Edwin De Los Santos: I will need my entire arsenal to defeat Shakur Stevenson

00:00:00
Boxing

Shabaz Masoud vs Jose Sanmartin prelims

00:09:29
UFC

UFC 295 Embedded 5: Let’s see who is the best guy now here

Load more
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream UFC 295 Prochazka vs Pereira live on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.