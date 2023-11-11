David Benavidez vows to stop Demetrius Andrade – ‘I’m 100% ready to go’

David Benavidez faces Demetrius Andrade at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, November 25. Undefeated former two-time super middleweight champion defends his interim WBC super middleweight tile against former world champion in two weight divisions. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds main event bout live on Showtime PPV.

In his previous outing in March also in Las Vegas, Phoenix-born Benavidez (27-0, 23 KOs) scored a unanimous decision against fellow former 168-pound world champion Caleb Plant. In May 2022, the 26-year-old stopped David Lemieux in the third round and took the interim WBC belt.

Andrade (32-0, 19 KOs) was in action in January, when he scored a unanimous decision against Demond Nicholson. With the victory, the 35-year-old made his ring return after over a year of layoff. The Providence, Rhode Island native is a former WBO and WBA super welterweight champion and former WBO middleweight titleholder.

“I do expect to stop Andrade,” David Benavidez said at a recent Seattle-area media workout. “I’ve been working extremely hard. My last fight went the distance and I was upset about that. We’re gonna correct the current and stop Demetrius Andrade.”

“I’m preparing myself for the hardest possible fight. That’s how I always prepare. I’ve been training three months and sparring 15 rounds at a time. I’m 100% ready to go.”

“There are a lot of things Andrade does well, but I see weaknesses as well. We’re gonna put a great game plan together and expose him on November 25.”

In the co-main event, undefeated WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo makes his ring return against former world title challenger Jose Benavidez Jr, brother of David Benavidez. The pair meets in the scheduled for 10 rounds non-title bout, contested at 160 lbs.

In the UK and Australia, Benavidez vs Andrade airs live on Sunday, November 26.