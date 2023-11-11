Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Demetrius Andrade: David Benavidez’ feet are not as great as mine

Andrade faces Benavidez for interim WBC super middleweight title in Las Vegas

BoxingNews
Parviz Iskenderov
Demetrius Andrade primed for David Benavidez fight
Demetrius Andrade | Victor Ren/SHOWTIME

Demetrius Andrade goes up against David Benavidez on Saturday, November 25 at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. The contest features unbeaten former two-division world champion up against undefeated former two-time super middleweight champion. The pair battles it out in the 12-round main event bout live on Showtime PPV.

Andrade (32-0, 19 KOs) is looking to secure his second straight victory for 2023, following his win by unanimous decision against Demond Nicholson in January. The native of Providence, Rhode Island is a former WBO and WBA super welterweight champion, as well as former WBO middleweight champion. Going through the ropes on November 25, the 35-year-old looks to conquer a new division and claim the interim WBC super middleweight belt against Benavidez.

David Benavidez (27-0, 23 KOs) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant in March. The 26-year-old landed the interim WBC 168-pound belt in May 2022, when he stopped David Lemieux in the third round.

“I have a lot of strengths,” said Demetrius Andrade at today’s Bay Area media workout. “With my athletic ability and my preparation, I can beat anyone. This has really been a great camp. We’ve gotten through the ups and downs and we’ve done everything we need to do to get the victory in this matchup.”

“I’ve fought every style there is today. I just have to go in there, find his weakness and figure out what’s going to work.”

“I’m gonna step forward with my best foot and I expect David to do the same, even though his feet are not as great as mine. We’ll be having fun in there.”

“I’ve waited my whole career for this. With what we both have inside of us, it’s gonna make it a great fight.”

“I don’t really know his strengths until I get in there, but from watching him, he likes to overwhelm his opponents. That’s really all I see. November 25 tune in and I’m gonna expose his weaknesses.”

“This is the best fighting the best. It’s a great moment. The timing couldn’t be any better. It’s the fight that makes all the sense in the world right now.”

The co-main event pits undefeated WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo against former world title challenger Jose Benavidez Jr. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds non-title bout.

In the UK and Australia, Benavidez vs Andrade airs live on Sunday, November 26.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Boxing

Jose Benavidez Jr primed for Jermall Charlo fight – ‘I’m really motivated & excited’

Boxing

David Benavidez vows to stop Demetrius Andrade – ‘I’m 100% ready to go’

Boxing

Edwin De Los Santos: I will need my entire arsenal to defeat Shakur Stevenson

00:00:00
Boxing

Shabaz Masoud vs Jose Sanmartin prelims

00:09:29
UFC

UFC 295 Embedded 5: Let’s see who is the best guy now here

Load more
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream UFC 295 Prochazka vs Pereira live on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.