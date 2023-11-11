Demetrius Andrade: David Benavidez’ feet are not as great as mine

Demetrius Andrade goes up against David Benavidez on Saturday, November 25 at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. The contest features unbeaten former two-division world champion up against undefeated former two-time super middleweight champion. The pair battles it out in the 12-round main event bout live on Showtime PPV.

Andrade (32-0, 19 KOs) is looking to secure his second straight victory for 2023, following his win by unanimous decision against Demond Nicholson in January. The native of Providence, Rhode Island is a former WBO and WBA super welterweight champion, as well as former WBO middleweight champion. Going through the ropes on November 25, the 35-year-old looks to conquer a new division and claim the interim WBC super middleweight belt against Benavidez.

David Benavidez (27-0, 23 KOs) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant in March. The 26-year-old landed the interim WBC 168-pound belt in May 2022, when he stopped David Lemieux in the third round.

“I have a lot of strengths,” said Demetrius Andrade at today’s Bay Area media workout. “With my athletic ability and my preparation, I can beat anyone. This has really been a great camp. We’ve gotten through the ups and downs and we’ve done everything we need to do to get the victory in this matchup.”

“I’ve fought every style there is today. I just have to go in there, find his weakness and figure out what’s going to work.”

“I’m gonna step forward with my best foot and I expect David to do the same, even though his feet are not as great as mine. We’ll be having fun in there.”

“I’ve waited my whole career for this. With what we both have inside of us, it’s gonna make it a great fight.”

“I don’t really know his strengths until I get in there, but from watching him, he likes to overwhelm his opponents. That’s really all I see. November 25 tune in and I’m gonna expose his weaknesses.”

“This is the best fighting the best. It’s a great moment. The timing couldn’t be any better. It’s the fight that makes all the sense in the world right now.”

The co-main event pits undefeated WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo against former world title challenger Jose Benavidez Jr. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds non-title bout.

In the UK and Australia, Benavidez vs Andrade airs live on Sunday, November 26.