Edwin De Los Santos: I will need my entire arsenal to defeat Shakur Stevenson

Edwin De Los Santos goes up against Shakur Stevenson on Thursday, November 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Dominican Republic southpaw challenges two-division world champion of the United States for the vacant WBC lightweight title. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds main event bout live on ESPN.

De Los Santos (16-1, 14 KOs) last fought in July in Atlantic City, where he scored a unanimous decision against Joseph Adorno and secured his third-win in a row. In 2022, the 24-year-old KO’d Jose Valenzuela and Luis Acosta in the third and second round, respectively. Once-beaten contender makes his first attempt to become champion.

Houston, Texas-based undefeated Stevenson (20-0, 10 KOs) is coming off the win via sixth-round TKO against Shuichiro Yoshino in April. Last year, the 26-year-old southpaw won a pair of bouts by unanimous decision against Robson Conceicao and Oscar Valdez. The Newark, New Jersey native looks to become a three-division world champion.

“This is the most difficult and important challenge of my career,” De Los Santos said following a recent training session. “Winning this fight will change my life forever. I know Shakur is a great champion, and I understand I will need my entire arsenal to defeat him. It is a huge challenge, but not impossible.”

Edwin De Los Santos | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Edwin De Los Santos | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

“I am extremely focused on being crowned world champion and giving a world title to the Dominican Republic. A victory over Shakur would go down as one of the greatest in the history of Dominican boxing. That motivates me much more.”

Edwin De Los Santos | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Edwin De Los Santos | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Edwin De Los Santos | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Edwin De Los Santos | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Edwin De Los Santos | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

In the co-main event, Mexico’s three-division world champion Emanuel Navarrete (38-1, 31 KOs) defends his WBO super featherweight title against Rio 2016 Olympic gold medalist Robson Conceicao (17-2, 8 KOs) of Brazil, who makes his third attempt to land a world title.

In Australia, Stevenson vs De Los Santos airs on Friday, November 17 live on Kayo.