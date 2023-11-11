Jose Benavidez Jr primed for Jermall Charlo fight – ‘I’m really motivated & excited’

Jose Benavidez Jr takes on undefeated WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo on Saturday, November 25 at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. The pair squares off in the non-title bout, scheduled for 10 rounds. The contest serves as the co-main event on the PPV card, topped by David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade.

Phoenix-based Benavidez Jr (28-2-1, 19 KOs) was in action in August when he stopped Sladan Janjanin in the fifth round. With the win, Panorama City, California native rebounded from the defeat by majority decision against Danny Garcia last July. In October 2018, the 31-year-old challenged Terence Crawford for WBO welterweight title, but was stopped in the 12th round.

Houston-based Jermall Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) makes his ring return after over two years of layoff. In his previous bout in June 2021, the 33-year-old native of Lafayette, Louisiana defeated Juan Macias Montiel by unanimous decision and retained his belt.

“I love being at this weight class,” Jose Benavidez Jr said at a recent media workout. “I’ve been eating healthy and feeling strong. I feel like this is the weight I belong at. I’ve got my man strength and I’ve been sparring my brother and his sparring partners. I’ve been pushing them back, so that must say something. I’m really motivated and excited. Words can’t even do justice for how great I feel.”

“There are a lot of doubters. There’s always gonna be doubters. Come November 25, I shut them all up and prove to the world that I belong here.”

“I said what I had to say to Charlo. I’m gonna always speak my mind. If he can’t take the heat, choose another sport.”

The main event, features undefeated two-time WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez up against unbeaten two-division world champion Demetrius Andrade. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds with Benavidez’s interim WBC 168-pound title on the line.

In the UK and Australia, Benavidez vs Andrade airs live on Sunday, November 26.