Masoud vs Sanmartin results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Shabaz Masoud vs Jose Sanmartin tops Matchroom Boxing: NXTGEN live from Newcastle, England

Stream Shabaz Masoud vs Jose Sanmartin live results from Newcastle, England
Shabaz Masoud and Jose Sanmartin go face to face at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at Utilita Arena Newcastle in Newcastle, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Shabaz Masoud and Jose Sanmartin battle it out in the main event of Matchroom Boxing’s NXTGEN card live stream from Utilita Arena Newcastle in Newcastle, England on Saturday, November 11. The contest pits rising British contender against former interim title challenger of Colombia. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds. The vacant WBA Intercontinental super bantamweight title is on the line.

Masoud (11-0, 4 KOs) of Rochdale, Lancashire goes through the ropes for the first time since last November and looks to remain undefeated. Sanmartin (34-7-1, 21 KOs) of Barranquilla, Colombia makes his second ring appearance for 2023 and looks to rebound from the defeat by unanimous decision against Kevin Gonzalez in March.

The co-main event features Cameron Vuong (1-0, 1 KOs) of the UK up against Spain-based John Henry Mosquera (5-4, 1 KOs) of Colombia. The pair squares off in a six-round bout at lightweight.

Among Masoud vs Sanmartin undercard bouts, Calum French (4-0, 1 KOs) and Jeff Ofori (12-5-2, 3 KOs) go head to head in an eight-round all-British bout at lightweight. As well, Mark Dickinson (5-0, 1 KOs) and Grant Dennis (18-5, 3 KOs) clash in a 10-round English middleweight title eliminator. Plus, Ewan Mackenzie (8-0, 3 KOs) and Ishmael Davis (11-0, 5 KOs) meet in a 10-round English super welterweight title eliminator. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, November 12.

Shabaz Masoud vs Jose Sanmartin start time

USA and UK

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, November 11
Time: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT / 7 pm GMT
Prelims: 12:20 pm ET / 9:20 am PT / 5:20 pm GMT

Watch on DAZN

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Sunday, November 12
Time: 6 am AEDT
Prelims: 4:20 am AEDT

Watch on Kayo

Masoud vs Sanmartin fight card

Get Masoud vs Sanmartin full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Shabaz Masoud vs. Jose Sanmartin, 10 rounds, welterweight – vacant WBA Intercontinental super bantamweight title
  • Cameron Vuong vs. John Henry Mosquera, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Calum French vs. Jeff Ofori, 8 rounds, lightweight
  • Mark Dickinson vs. Grant Dennis, 10 rounds, middleweight – English middleweight title eliminator
  • Ewan Mackenzie vs. Ishmael Davis, 10 rounds, super welterweight – English super welterweight title eliminator

Preliminary card

  • Ben Rees vs. Sadaam Moamed Da Silva Caetano, 6 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Jimmy Sains vs. Jesus Lobeto, 4 rounds, middleweight
  • Owen Rees vs. Konrad Czajkowski, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Shabaz Masoud vs Jose Sanmartin results

Stream UFC 295 Prochazka vs Pereira live on Kayo in Australia

