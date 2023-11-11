Masoud vs Sanmartin results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Shabaz Masoud and Jose Sanmartin battle it out in the main event of Matchroom Boxing’s NXTGEN card live stream from Utilita Arena Newcastle in Newcastle, England on Saturday, November 11. The contest pits rising British contender against former interim title challenger of Colombia. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds. The vacant WBA Intercontinental super bantamweight title is on the line.

Masoud (11-0, 4 KOs) of Rochdale, Lancashire goes through the ropes for the first time since last November and looks to remain undefeated. Sanmartin (34-7-1, 21 KOs) of Barranquilla, Colombia makes his second ring appearance for 2023 and looks to rebound from the defeat by unanimous decision against Kevin Gonzalez in March.

The co-main event features Cameron Vuong (1-0, 1 KOs) of the UK up against Spain-based John Henry Mosquera (5-4, 1 KOs) of Colombia. The pair squares off in a six-round bout at lightweight.

Among Masoud vs Sanmartin undercard bouts, Calum French (4-0, 1 KOs) and Jeff Ofori (12-5-2, 3 KOs) go head to head in an eight-round all-British bout at lightweight. As well, Mark Dickinson (5-0, 1 KOs) and Grant Dennis (18-5, 3 KOs) clash in a 10-round English middleweight title eliminator. Plus, Ewan Mackenzie (8-0, 3 KOs) and Ishmael Davis (11-0, 5 KOs) meet in a 10-round English super welterweight title eliminator. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, November 12.

Shabaz Masoud vs Jose Sanmartin start time

USA and UK

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, November 11

Time: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT / 7 pm GMT

Prelims: 12:20 pm ET / 9:20 am PT / 5:20 pm GMT

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Sunday, November 12

Time: 6 am AEDT

Prelims: 4:20 am AEDT

Masoud vs Sanmartin fight card

Get Masoud vs Sanmartin full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Shabaz Masoud vs. Jose Sanmartin, 10 rounds, welterweight – vacant WBA Intercontinental super bantamweight title

Cameron Vuong vs. John Henry Mosquera, 6 rounds, lightweight

Calum French vs. Jeff Ofori, 8 rounds, lightweight

Mark Dickinson vs. Grant Dennis, 10 rounds, middleweight – English middleweight title eliminator

Ewan Mackenzie vs. Ishmael Davis, 10 rounds, super welterweight – English super welterweight title eliminator

Preliminary card

Ben Rees vs. Sadaam Moamed Da Silva Caetano, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Jimmy Sains vs. Jesus Lobeto, 4 rounds, middleweight

Owen Rees vs. Konrad Czajkowski, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Shabaz Masoud vs Jose Sanmartin results