Shabaz Masoud vs Jose Sanmartin prelims

Shabaz Masoud vs Jose Sanmartin free prelims air live from Utilita Arena Newcastle in Newcastle, England on Saturday, November 11, leading to the main card on DAZN.

Among the preliminary bouts, Ben Rees takes on Sadaam Moamed Da Silva Caetano in a six-rounder at light heavyweight. As well, Jimmy Sains faces Jesus Lobeto in a four-rounder at middleweight. Kicking off the action, Owen Rees meets Konrad Czajkowski in a six-rounder at super lightweight.

In the 10-round main event, Shabaz Masoud and Jose Sanmartin battle it out for the vacant WBA Intercontinental super bantamweight title.

In the co-main event, Cameron Vuong and John Henry Mosquera square off in a six-rounder at lightweight.

In Australia, Masoud vs Sanmartin airs live on Sunday, November 12.

