UFC 295 Embedded 5: Let’s see who is the best guy now here

UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira

UFC 295 Embedded: Vlog Series – Episode 5 continues the Fight Week, leading to the highly anticipated event on Saturday, November 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The fight card features a series of bouts with two titles contested in the headliner of the show live on ESPN+ PPV.

In the main event, former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka and former middleweight champion Alex Pereira go head to head for the vacant 205-pound title. In the co-main event, Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich clash for the interim heavyweight title.

Also on the card, former 115-pound champion Jessica Andrade goes up against Mackenzie Dern at women’s strawweight. As well, Matt Frevola takes on Benoit Saint-Denis at lightweight. Kicking off the PPV action, Diego Lopes takes on Pat Sabatini at featherweight.

UFC 295 Embedded 5 features Alex Pereira, Jessica Andrade, Mackenzie Dern, Jiri Prochazka, Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall as they train, do media events and get ready for their respective bouts.

In Australia, UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira airs on Sunday, November 12 live on Kayo.

Stream UFC 295 Prochazka vs Pereira live on Kayo in Australia

