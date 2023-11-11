Subscribe
UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira ceremonial weigh-ins & faceoff

UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira

UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira airs live on ESPN+ PPV from Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, November 11. Ahead of their respective MMA bouts, the fighters featured on the card step on the scales and come face to face in front of the fans.

In the five-round main event, former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka (29-3-1) takes on former middleweight champion Alex Pereira (8-2) with the vacant UFC 205-pound title at stake.

In the co-main event, No. 2-ranked contender Sergei Pavlovich (18-1) and No. 4 Tom Aspinall (13-3) battle it out for the interim UFC heavyweight strap.

Also on the UFC 295 PPV card, former UFC women’s strawweight titleholder and No. 5-ranked contender Jessica Andrade (24-12) goes up against No. 7 Mackenzie Dern (13-3). Plus, Benoit Saint-Denis (12-1, 1 NC) takes on Matt Frevola (11-3-1) at lightweight and Diego Lopes (22-6) meets Pat Sabatini (18-4) at featherweight.

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, November 12 live on Kayo.

