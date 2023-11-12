Benoit Saint-Denis KO’s Matt Frevola with head kick & punches at UFC 295

Benoit Saint-Denis claimed the win against Matt Frevola when the pair squared off in the lightweight bout at UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira. The event aired live on ESPN+ PPV from Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, November 11.

As the pair broke out of the clinch, the French fighter followed it up with a big left kick to the head, dropping his American opponent to the canvas. As the latter hit the ground, Saint-Denis continued pouring punches, which forced referee Mike Beltran to jump in and save Frevola from further punishment.

With the victory by KO, Benoit Saint-Denis improved to 13-1, 1 NC. The 27-year-old of Nimes, France secured his fifth win in a row.

Matt Frevola dropped to 11-4-1. The 33-year-old of Huntington, New York got his three-win streak snapped.

Benoit Saint-Denis KO’s Matt Frevola

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, November 12 live on Kayo.

Get UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira full fight card results.