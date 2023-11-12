Diego Lopes KO’s Pat Sabatini in first round at UFC 295

Diego Lopes came out victorious when he faced Pat Sabatini on Saturday, November 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York. The featherweight bout kicked off UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira live on ESPN+ PPV.

The Brazilian fighter dominated, dropped and stopped his American opponent with a flurry of punches. Referee Keith Peterson jumped in to call it a day at 1 minute and 30 seconds into the first round.

With the victory by KO, Diego Lopes improved to 23-6. The 28-year-old native of Manaus, Amazonas secured his second win in a row. 33-year-old Pat Sabatini of Bristol, Pennsylvania dropped to 18-5.

Diego Lopes KO’s Pat Sabatini

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, November 12 live on Kayo.

