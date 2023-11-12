Subscribe
Jamall Emmers stops Dennis Buzukja in 49 seconds at UFC 295

UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira

Parviz Iskenderov

Jamall Emmers secured a quick win against Dennis Buzukja, when the pair squared off at UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira. The bout kicked off the event live on ESPN+ from Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, November 11.

After dropping Buzukja to the canvas with a big right hand, Emmers finished his opponent with a number of hammer fists. Referee Keith Peterson called it a day at 49 seconds into the first round.

With the victory by TKO, Jamall Emmers, who weighed-in at 147 lbs, missing the featherweight limit, improved to 20-7. Miami, Florida’s 34-year-old returned to winning ways after suffering the defeat by split decision against Jack Jenkins in June.

Dennis Buzukja dropped to 11-4. The 26-year-old New Yorker collected his second loss in a row.

Jamall Emmers TKO’s Dennis Buzukja

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, November 12 live on Kayo.

Get UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira full fight card results.

Stream UFC 295 Prochazka vs Pereira live on Kayo in Australia

