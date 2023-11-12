Jared Gordon TKO’s Mark Madsen in first round at UFC 295

Jared Gordon returned to winning ways when he faced Mark Madsen at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, November 11. The pair battled it out on the top of early preliminary card leading UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira live on ESPN+ PPV.

The scheduled for three rounds lightweight bout ended prior to the final horn. Gordon claimed the win via TKO, dropping Madsen to the canvas with an overhand hook from clinch, and finished him with punches. Referee Marc Goddard stopped the fight at 4 minutes and 42 seconds into the first round.

With the victory, 35-year-old Jared Gordon of Queens, New York improved to 20-6, 1 NC. 39-year-old Mark Madsen of Nykobing Falster, Denmark dropped to 12-2 and suffered his second defeat in a row.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, November 12 live on Kayo.

Get UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira full fight card results.