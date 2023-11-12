Subscribe
Jessica Andrade returns with TKO against Mackenzie Dern at UFC 295

UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira

Parviz Iskenderov

Jessica Andrade returned to winning ways on Saturday, November 11, when she faced Mackenzie Dern at Madison Square Garden in New York. The contest was featured on the UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira card live on ESPN+ PPV.

After tagging her opponent with a big left hook, former UFC women’s strawweight champion from Brazil delivered a series of heavy punches, dropping the representative of the country-host to the canvas. There was no follow up. Referee Keith Peterson waved the fight off at 3 minutes and 15 seconds into the second round.

With the victory by TKO, Jessica Andrade improved to 25-12. The 32-year-old native of Umuarama, Parana rebounded from three defeats in a row. 30-year-old Mackenzie Dern of Phoenix, Arizona dropped to 13-4.

Jessica Andrade TKO’s Mackenzie Dern

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, November 12 live on Kayo.

Get UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira full fight card results.

Stream UFC 295 Prochazka vs Pereira live on Kayo in Australia

