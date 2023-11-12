Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira squared off in the main event of UFC 295 live on ESPN+ PPV from Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, November 11. The contest featured former light heavyweight champion of Czech Republic up against former middleweight champion of Brazil. The pair battled it out for the vacant 205-pound belt.

The scheduled for five rounds championship bout ended prior to the final horn. Pereira took the victory via TKO, after he tagged and dropped Prochazka with a pair of hooks and continued delivering elbows, while the latter was trying to get back on his feet.

As Prochazka fell on his back, referee Marc Goddard called it a day. The time of stoppage was 4 minutes and 8 seconds into the second round.

With the victory, Alex Pereira improved to 9-2, took the belt and conquered a new division. The 36-year-old became a two-division UFC champion.

Jiri Prochazka dropped to 29-4-1. The 31-year-old got his 13-win streak snapped and failed to regain the title.

Check out Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

