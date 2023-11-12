Mateusz Rebecki submits Roosevelt Roberts in first round at UFC 295

Mateusz Rebecki came out on top when he faced Roosevelt Roberts at UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira. The event aired live on ESPN+ from Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, November 11.
The scheduled for three rounds 158-pound contest didn’t go the full distance. The Polish lightweight defeated his opponent, representing the country-host, via armbar. The official time was 3 minutes and 8 seconds into the first round.
With the victory by submission, Mateusz Rebecki improved to 19-1. The 31-year-old Dana White’s Contender Series alum secured his 16th win in a row.
Roosevelt Roberts, who missed the lightweight limit, dropped to 12-4, 1 NC. The 29-year-old native of Miami, Florida got his two-win streak snapped.
Mateusz Rebecki submits Roosevelt Roberts
In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, November 12 live on Kayo.
Get UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira full fight card results.