Rodriguez vs Edwards undercard: Murodjon Akhmadaliev faces Kevin Gonzalez

Former world champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev faces unbeaten Kevin Gonzalez on Saturday, December 16 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ. The pair squares off in the WBA super bantamweight title eliminator. The bout serves as the co-feature on the card, topped by Jesse Rodriguez vs Sunny Edwards live on DAZN. The rest of the undercard action has been also announced today.

In the main event, undefeated WBO flyweight champion Jesse Rodriguez (18-0, 11 KOs) of the United States faces off unbeaten IBF champion Sunny Edwards (20-0, 4 KOs) of the UK. The pair battles it out in the 12-round world championship unification.

Indio, California-based former unified IBF and WBA super bantamweight champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev (11-1, 8 KOs) was in action in April in San Antonio, where he dropped a split decision against Marlon Tapales and lost his belts. The 29-year-old’s latest victory to date goes to June 2022, when he stopped Ronny Rios in the 12th round.

“I am excited to return to the ring,” said Chust, Uzbekistan native Akhmadaliev. “No matter what happened in the last fight, my goal is to fight for justice and to return what is mine.”

Kevin Gonzalez (29-0-1, 13 KOs) won his previous bout in March in Las Vegas by unanimous decision against Jose Sanmartin. In May 2022, the 25-year-old Mexican southpaw of Culiacan, Sinaloa made his successful U.S. debut in Carson with UD against Emanuel Rivera Nieves.

“I feel very happy and optimistic with the opportunity that has been given to me,” said Gonzalez. “I will have a very difficult fight, probably the toughest fight of my life. Akhmadaliev is a former unified World champion, who not only has had a very successful professional career, but has a great amateur record as well. While I believe he is a very tough fighter, I also believe boxing is a sport of timing and moments, and this is my moment.”

“I will make the most out of this moment so everyone can see that Mexico has a great product. I don’t see myself losing. Failure is not an option. This will be a very tough fight and I am preparing accordingly, both physically and mentally. This fight will be a crowd-pleasing fight. I’m prepared to go through hell and I am ready for a war. I want to thank Matchroom, my promoter Juan Iván Orengo and Fresh Productions for always looking after me and getting me the best fights, and my manager Jacob Najar for always having my back.”

“Since day one my manager always told me that someday I would fight for a World title and that time is approaching. He also told me that I would fight in big stages. Now, I have the opportunity to fight in a card promoted by the biggest promoter in the world. I will make the best of my chance under the lights and the cameras. It is my moment and, come December 16, the world will know who Kevin “El Chacal” González is: a full Gallo from Mexico.”

Rodriguez vs Edwards undercard

Among the bouts featured on Rodriguez vs Edwards undercard, British Olympic gold medalist Galal Yafai (5-0 4 KOs) of Birmingham, England defends his WBC International flyweight title against Rocco Santomauro (22-2 6 KOs) of Duarte, California. Plus, Peter McGrail (8-0 5 KOs) of Liverpool and Ja’Rico O’Quinn (16-1-1 8 KOs) of Detroit go head to head for the WBA Continental super bantamweight belt.

Among Rodriguez vs Edwards prelims, Joe McGrail (7-0 3 KOs) of Liverpool faces Mexico’s Brandon Rosales Marquez (6-5-2) in a six-round bout at featherweight. As well, British southpaw Junaid Bostan (7-0 6 KOs) of Rotherham, Yorkshire takes on Detroit’s Gordie Russ II (6-0, 6 KOs) in an eight-round bout at super welterweight.

In addition, Mexico’s Arturo Popoca (11-0-1, 7 KOs) and Las Vegas-based Carlos Mujica (8-3, 2 KOs) of Caracas, Venezuela clash in an eight-round bout at super bantamweight. Rounding out the card, Albert Gonzalez (6-0, 2 KOs) of Moreno Valley, California and Deerfield Beach, Florida-based Robenilson Vieira de Jesus (5-1, 1 KOs) of Brazil go toe-to-toe in a six-round bout at featherweight.

Rodriguez vs Edwards fight card

The current Rodriguez vs Edwards fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Jesse Rodriguez vs. Sunny Edwards, 12 rounds, flyweight – Rodriguez’s WBO flyweight title, Edwards’ IBF flyweight title

Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Kevin Gonzalez, 12 rounds, super bantamweight – WBA super bantamweight title eliminator

Galal Yafai vs. Rocco Santomauro, 10 rounds, flyweight – Yafai’s WBC International flyweight title

Peter McGrail vs. Ja’Rico O’Quinn, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – WBA Continental super bantamweight title

Preliminary card

Joe McGrail vs. Brandon Rosales Marquez, 6 rounds, featherweight

Junaid Bostan vs. Gordie Russ II, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Arturo Popoca vs. Carlos Mujica, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Albert Gonzalez vs. Robenilson Vieira de Jesus, 6 rounds, featherweight

In the UK and Australia, Rodriguez vs Edwards airs live on Sunday, December 17.