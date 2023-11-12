Tom Aspinall KO’s Sergei Pavlovich to land interim heavyweight title at UFC 295

Tom Aspinall landed the interim heavyweight title on Saturday, November 11, when he faced Sergei Pavlovich at Madison Square Garden in New York. The pair squared off in the co-main event at UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira live on ESPN+ PPV.

The scheduled for five rounds championship bout didn’t go the distance. The British fighter rocked and dropped his opponent with a repeated overhand right and finished the job with a number of hammer first. Referee Dan Miragliotta stopped the fight at 1 minute and 9 seconds into the first round.

With the victory by knockout, Tom Aspinall improved to 14-3. In addition to he belt, the 30-year-old native of Leigh, England secured his second win in a row.

Sergei Pavlovich dropped to 18-2. The 31-year-old got his six-win streak snapped.

UFC 295 was initially scheduled to see a highly anticipated heavyweight title fight between reigning champion Jon Jones and former titleholder Stipe Miocic. The fight was postponed after “Bones” suffered injury at training.

Aspinall is now expected to face the winner of Jones vs Miocic fight at a future event.

Tom Aspinall KO’s Sergei Pavlovich

WOOOW miren esa velocidad y poder de @AspinallMMA para coronarse en MSG? #UFC295 pic.twitter.com/x3FPs9tocg — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 12, 2023

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, November 12 live on Kayo.

