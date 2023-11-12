Subscribe
HomeUFC

Tom Aspinall KO’s Sergei Pavlovich to land interim heavyweight title at UFC 295

UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira

MMANewsResultsUFC
Parviz Iskenderov

Tom Aspinall landed the interim heavyweight title on Saturday, November 11, when he faced Sergei Pavlovich at Madison Square Garden in New York. The pair squared off in the co-main event at UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira live on ESPN+ PPV.

The scheduled for five rounds championship bout didn’t go the distance. The British fighter rocked and dropped his opponent with a repeated overhand right and finished the job with a number of hammer first. Referee Dan Miragliotta stopped the fight at 1 minute and 9 seconds into the first round.

With the victory by knockout, Tom Aspinall improved to 14-3. In addition to he belt, the 30-year-old native of Leigh, England secured his second win in a row.

Sergei Pavlovich dropped to 18-2. The 31-year-old got his six-win streak snapped.

UFC 295 was initially scheduled to see a highly anticipated heavyweight title fight between reigning champion Jon Jones and former titleholder Stipe Miocic. The fight was postponed after “Bones” suffered injury at training.

Aspinall is now expected to face the winner of Jones vs Miocic fight at a future event.

Tom Aspinall KO’s Sergei Pavlovich

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, November 12 live on Kayo.

Get UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira full fight card results.

Google News

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Follow now

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

00:04:33
UFC

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira full fight video highlights

00:02:50
UFC

Jessica Andrade returns with TKO against Mackenzie Dern at UFC 295

00:03:14
UFC

Benoit Saint-Denis KO’s Matt Frevola with head kick & punches at UFC 295

00:02:30
UFC

Diego Lopes KO’s Pat Sabatini in first round at UFC 295

00:00:00
UFC

UFC 295 post-fight press conference

Load more
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream UFC 295 Prochazka vs Pereira live on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.