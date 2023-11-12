Subscribe
UFC 295 Embedded 6: I will take the belt

UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira

UFC 295 Embedded: Vlog Series – Episode 6 rounds out the Fight Week, leading to the highly anticipated event at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, November 11. The fight card features a series of bouts with two championship belts contested live on ESPN+ PPV.

In the main event, former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka and former middleweight champion Alex Pereira go toe-to-toe for the vacant 205-pound title. In the co-main event, Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall battle it out for the interim heavyweight belt.

Also on the card, Jessica Andrade and Mackenzie Dern clash at women’s strawweight. Plus, Matt Frevola faces off Benoit Saint-Denis at lightweight. In addition, Diego Lopes meets Pat Sabatini at featherweight.

UFC 295 Embedded 6 features the fighters as the make weight, step on the scales and come face to face ahead of their respective bouts.

In Australia, UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira airs on Sunday, November 12 live on Kayo.

Stream UFC 295 Prochazka vs Pereira live on Kayo in Australia

