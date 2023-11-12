UFC 295 post-fight press conference

UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira post-fight press conference follows the MMA event live on ESPN+ PPV from Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, November 11. In attendance, some of the fighters battling it out on the night.

In the main event, former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka (29-3-1) faces former middleweight champion Alex Pereira (8-2) with the vacant UFC 205-pound title on the line.

In the co-main event, No. 2-ranked contender Sergei Pavlovich (18-1) and No. 4 Tom Aspinall (13-3) go head to head for the interim UFC heavyweight belt.

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, November 12 live on Kayo.

Get UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira results.