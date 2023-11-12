Subscribe
UFC 295 results, live stream, PPV time, main event, prelims, Prochazka vs Pereira

UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira

UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira airs live on PPV from Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, November 11. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested in the headliner of the show.

In the five-round main event, former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka (29-3-1) of Czech Republic and former middleweight champion Alex Pereira (8-2) of Brazil battle it out for the vacant UFC 205-pound title. In the five-round co-main event, Sergei Pavlovich (18-1) and Tom Aspinall (13-3) of England square off for the interim UFC heavyweight belt.

Also on the PPV card, former UFC 115-pound champion Jessica Andrade (24-12) of Brazil takes on Mackenzie Dern (13-3) of the United States at women’s strawweight. Plus, Matt Frevola (11-3-1) of the United States faces off Benoit Saint-Denis (12-1, 1 NC) of France at lightweight.

In addition, Pat Sabatini (18-4) of the United States meets Diego Lopes (22-6) of Brazil at featherweight. The full fight card can be found below.

In Australia, UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira airs live on Sunday, November 12.

UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira – How to watch & start time

United States

Date: Saturday, November 11
Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT live on ESPN+ PPV
Preliminary card: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT live on ESPN+
Early Prelims card: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT live on ESPN+

Australia

Date: Sunday, November 12
Main card: 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST live on Main Event on Kayo
Preliminary card: 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST live on Kayo
Early prelims: 10 am AEDT / 7 am AWST live on UFC Fight Pass

UFC 295 fight card

Get UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira – vacant UFC light heavyweight title
  • Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall – interim UFC heavyweight title
  • Mackenzie Dern vs. Jessica Andrade
  • Matt Frevola vs. Benoit Saint-Denis
  • Pat Sabatini vs. Diego Lopes

Preliminary card

  • Stephen Erceg vs. Alessandro Costa
  • Tabatha Ricci vs. Lupita Godinez
  • Mateusz Rebecki vs. Roosevelt Roberts
  • Nazim Sadykhov vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Early prelims

  • Jared Gordon vs. Mark Madsen
  • John Castaneda vs. Kang Kyung-ho
  • Kevin Borjas vs. Joshua Van
  • Dennis Buzukja vs. Jamall Emmers
Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

