UFC 295 results, live stream, PPV time, main event, prelims, Prochazka vs Pereira

UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira airs live on PPV from Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, November 11. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested in the headliner of the show.

In the five-round main event, former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka (29-3-1) of Czech Republic and former middleweight champion Alex Pereira (8-2) of Brazil battle it out for the vacant UFC 205-pound title. In the five-round co-main event, Sergei Pavlovich (18-1) and Tom Aspinall (13-3) of England square off for the interim UFC heavyweight belt.

Also on the PPV card, former UFC 115-pound champion Jessica Andrade (24-12) of Brazil takes on Mackenzie Dern (13-3) of the United States at women’s strawweight. Plus, Matt Frevola (11-3-1) of the United States faces off Benoit Saint-Denis (12-1, 1 NC) of France at lightweight.

In addition, Pat Sabatini (18-4) of the United States meets Diego Lopes (22-6) of Brazil at featherweight. The full fight card can be found below.

In Australia, UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira airs live on Sunday, November 12.

UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira – How to watch & start time

United States

Date: Saturday, November 11

Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT live on ESPN+ PPV

Preliminary card: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT live on ESPN+

Early Prelims card: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT live on ESPN+

Australia

Date: Sunday, November 12

Main card: 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST live on Main Event on Kayo

Preliminary card: 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST live on Kayo

Early prelims: 10 am AEDT / 7 am AWST live on UFC Fight Pass

UFC 295 fight card

Get UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira – vacant UFC light heavyweight title

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall – interim UFC heavyweight title

Mackenzie Dern vs. Jessica Andrade

Matt Frevola vs. Benoit Saint-Denis

Pat Sabatini vs. Diego Lopes

Preliminary card

Stephen Erceg vs. Alessandro Costa

Tabatha Ricci vs. Lupita Godinez

Mateusz Rebecki vs. Roosevelt Roberts

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Early prelims