UFC 295 results, live stream, PPV time, main event, prelims, Prochazka vs Pereira

UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira airs live on PPV from Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, November 11. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested in the headliner of the show.
In the five-round main event, former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka (29-3-1) of Czech Republic and former middleweight champion Alex Pereira (8-2) of Brazil battle it out for the vacant UFC 205-pound title. In the five-round co-main event, Sergei Pavlovich (18-1) and Tom Aspinall (13-3) of England square off for the interim UFC heavyweight belt.
Also on the PPV card, former UFC 115-pound champion Jessica Andrade (24-12) of Brazil takes on Mackenzie Dern (13-3) of the United States at women’s strawweight. Plus, Matt Frevola (11-3-1) of the United States faces off Benoit Saint-Denis (12-1, 1 NC) of France at lightweight.
In addition, Pat Sabatini (18-4) of the United States meets Diego Lopes (22-6) of Brazil at featherweight. The full fight card can be found below.
In Australia, UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira airs live on Sunday, November 12.
UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira – How to watch & start time
United States
Date: Saturday, November 11
Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT live on ESPN+ PPV
Preliminary card: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT live on ESPN+
Early Prelims card: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT live on ESPN+
Australia
Date: Sunday, November 12
Main card: 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST live on Main Event on Kayo
Preliminary card: 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST live on Kayo
Early prelims: 10 am AEDT / 7 am AWST live on UFC Fight Pass
UFC 295 fight card
Get UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira – vacant UFC light heavyweight title
- Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall – interim UFC heavyweight title
- Mackenzie Dern vs. Jessica Andrade
- Matt Frevola vs. Benoit Saint-Denis
- Pat Sabatini vs. Diego Lopes
Preliminary card
- Stephen Erceg vs. Alessandro Costa
- Tabatha Ricci vs. Lupita Godinez
- Mateusz Rebecki vs. Roosevelt Roberts
- Nazim Sadykhov vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
Early prelims
- Jared Gordon vs. Mark Madsen
- John Castaneda vs. Kang Kyung-ho
- Kevin Borjas vs. Joshua Van
- Dennis Buzukja vs. Jamall Emmers