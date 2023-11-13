David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade: All Access

David Benavidez and Demetrius Andrade square off on Saturday, November 25 at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The contest features undefeated two-time WBC super middleweight champion up against unbeaten former two-division world champion.

Las Vegas-based former two-time super middleweight champion Benavidez (27-0, 23 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona brings to the ring his interim WBC title. Former super welterweight and middleweight champion Andrade (32-0, 19 KOs) of Providence, Rhode Island looks to conquer a new division. The winner of the bout is expected to earn a shot at Canelo Alvarez’s undisputed 168-pound title.

All Access: David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade goes behind the scenes with the boxing stars as they reflect on their previous bouts, prepare and preview their upcoming clash.

In the UK and Australia, Benavidez vs Andrade airs live on Sunday, November 26.