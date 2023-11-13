Subscribe
Shakur Stevenson vs Edwin De Los Santos – Blood, Sweat & Tears

Stevenson vs De Los Santos for vacant WBC lightweight title in Las Vegas

Shakur Stevenson and Edwin De Los Santos square off on Thursday, November 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The contest features undefeated two-division world champion of the United States up against contender of Dominican Republic. The pair battles it out for the vacant WBC lightweight title. The event airs live on ESPN.

The full episode of Blood, Sweat & Tears goes behind the scenes with the fighters, as they reflect on their previous bouts, prepare, near and preview their highly anticipated upcoming clash.

In the co-main event, Emanuel Navarrete (38-1, 31 KOs) defends his WBO super featherweight title against Robson Conceicao (17-2, 8 KOs). The 12-round bout pits three-division world champion of Mexico against two-time world title challenger of Brazil.

In Australia, the event airs on Friday, November 17 live on Kayo.

Stream Shakur Stevenson vs Edwin De Los Santos live on Kayo in Australia

